Legal Services Day 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to spread awareness on ensuring fair and timely justice to all

Every year, November 9 is celebrated as ‘Legal Services Day’ in all Indian states Authorities by organising legal literacy camps and functions.

Legal Services Day was first started in 1995 by the Supreme Court of India to offer legal services free of charge to people from the weaker and poor sections of the society.

The Legal Services Authorities Act of 1987 was passed on October 11, 1987. The act went into force on November 9, 1995.

On December 5, 1995, India's National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) was established under its rules.

NALSA engaged in activities such as providing free legal advice and representation to the poor, as well as resolving matters through mediation and amicable settlement.

It was a one-of-a-kind initiative to reduce the backlog in Indian courts while also providing access to justice for low-income litigants. In 1995, the enactment was designated as National Legal Services Day to commemorate the event.

Legal Services Authorities in each state organise the day through state, district, and Taluk-level institutions.

As the nation celebrates Legal Services Day today, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to create awareness on ensuring fair and timely justice to all:

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 10:46 AM IST