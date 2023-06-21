2 Transgenders Among 4 Killed in Hyderabad in Single Night, 5 Murders Reported in a Fortnight; Visuals Surface | Twitter Video Screengrab

Hyderabad: Two transgender persons were among four persons found murdered by unidentified persons under Tappachabutra Police Station limits, police said on Wednesday. Two others who were killed were homeless persons. The transgender persons were attacked at around 1 am; they were hit with stones and stabbed, resulting in their deaths on the spot. The transgender persons were aged between 25 and 30.

Police said the perpetrators of the crime against the transgender persons may have been intimately involved with them.

Meanwhile, in the last 15 days, a total of five murders have been reported in the GHMC area (including these 4 murders). One of the stabbing incident was captured on camera in broad daylight. A person was chased and stabbed by a weapon yielding man in the middle of a busy road. The armed man then runs away on a scooter driven by another. The man attacked, falls unconscious on the road.

Visuals of the incident have surfaced on social media:

Weapon used in crime found

The police are in the process of identifying the suspects, the official said, adding that they also found a knife used in stabbing the victims.

A double murder case was registered and further investigations are on.

Two more persons -- homeless people who sleep on footpaths -- were killed after unidentified persons hit them with boulders when they were asleep on the roadside at different places under Mailardevpally police station limits on Wednesday morning, another police official said.

The identity of the two deceased persons is being ascertained, the official said, adding that they were verifying the reasons behind their murders and also if there was any link with the killing of the two transgender persons. Further probe is underway.

(with agency inputs)

