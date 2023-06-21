Delhi Student Murder: Three More Suspects Apprehended | IANS

Delhi Police have apprehended three more suspects, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old Delhi University student on June 18, an official said on Wednesday.



The accused were identified as Yash (18), and Taleem (19), both students in school of open learning in Aryabhatt College.



The official said that the suspects were apprehended after several raids in the national capital.



However, the suspect Taleem has claimed that he was not involved in stabbing Nikhil.



Earlier, police had arrested Rahul (19), a resident of Bindapur and Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri in connection with Nikhil's murder.



According to the official, Rahul is also a student of BA first year while Haroon is friend of Rahul but a school dropout.



"We have also identified two more persons involved in the incident," the official added.



On Sunday, they received a call from the hospital regarding the stabbing incident.The caller informed the police that a student with stab wounds on his chest had been brought to the hospital and was pronounced dead by the doctors.



"A team was dispatched and it was learnt that Nikhil Chauhan (19), a resident of Paschim Vihar, had been admitted. He was brought from Aryabhatta College," said the police.



Upon inquiry, the police further learned that Nikhil was a first-year student of BA (Hons) Political Science at the SOL.



Initial investigation revealed that on June 11, Rahul, Yash and Raj Singh were with a girl in the canteen of Aryabhatta College in south campus when Bunty had passed a comment on them, following which a fight took place, as per accused.



"Meanwhile, Nikhil came there with his girlfriend and intervened, however, his girlfriend was allegedly slapped by one of them," said the sources.