2 Thieves Try To Steal Scooter Parked Inside A House But Fail Miserably, Old Video Goes Viral Again

Thieves Try To Steal Scooter But Fail Miserably

A video of two men entering a house and trying to steal a two-wheeler parked there is going viral on social media. The thieves try to ride and run away with the stolen property, but they fail miserably. The owner of the vehicle comes running from the residence, attempting to catch them red-handed. While the location of the incident is unclear, it originally surfaced online a year ago.

Watch video

Two thieves went to steal a motorcycle and ended up losing theirs. pic.twitter.com/dOoMiXaRmg — thieves getting fucked (@Incmpltemission) May 25, 2024

The video opened showing by showing one of the thieves reversing the scooter and bringing it outside the residence's gate with the help of his partner in crime. When they closely manage to exit the compound and flee, the owner of the vehicles is seen rushing to spot. What happens next? There's no doubt that the robbery attempt fails as the duo don't attack the man to steal the bike, but only run to save themselves. They leave behind the bike they tried to steal way while running to not get caught.

Notably, he are forced to leave their bike too while managing to exit the spot. Even locals are seen joining the resident to catch hold of the thieves.

Video goes viral on X

Now, the clip is being circulated online with references to the "Karma" concept which believes in the principle of "You get what you do."

An X page which often uploads hilarious robbery posts shared this incident online, earlier this month. The video was captioned to read: "Two thieves went to steal a motorcycle and ended up losing theirs."

The video has reached a million people on the social media platform. "Shikari khud shikar bann gaya (Hunter became prey himself)," said netizens while reacting to it. People couldn't stop laughing on how the theft was foiled. They shared laughter emojis.