Video Of Jelly Mojito Goes Viral; Would You Sip This Drink Instead Of Signature Cocktail?

How about going for a drink and the bartender surprising you with something uniquely crafted? While you might be someone who enjoys the signature cocktails on the menu, would you go beyond to experiment with the spirits someday? If yes, you might check out and save this video that introduces you to "Jelly Mojito".

Jelly mojito recipe goes viral

While a mojito drink is usually prepared with citrus and mint leaves, this viral preparation added a twist and brought out a different flavour to the drink. The video showed the mojito being prepared from a bunch of jellies. Talking of the video, it was created by a food blogger, who posted it on Instagram. He branded the drink as "Just jelly mojito".

The video opened showing the mixologist adding jelly toffees to a bowl and unwrapping them. This step was simple yet satisfying. These jellies were then added into a mixer along with water. Once the preparation embraced a semi-liquid consistency, it was poured into a serving glass. Of course, that wasn't all. Some mint leaves were added to bring in the classic mojito vibe.

Ditches the usual look of mojito

After adding the jelly crush and mint leaves into the glass, sabja seeds were were also made part of the preparation. A lemon was also squeezed into the drink to complete the tasting notes in the right way. Soda and ice were also added to the drink. This gave the non-alcoholic cocktail an impressive colour divide.

It looked unlike a regular mojito. The recipe seemed to have went well with Instagram users who hit the like button and so far refused to troll the preparation.