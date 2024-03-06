Pune Police Capture Bike Theft Suspect, Recover 19 Stolen Bikes Worth ₹4.75 Crore | IANS

The Talegaon Dabhade police have successfully apprehended a suspect and recovered a total of 19 stolen bikes in the Talegaon area. The accused, identified as Udayaraj alias Kapil Nivritti Damale, aged 40 and a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, was allegedly involved in selling the stolen bikes in another district with the assistance of his associates.

According to police sources, the investigation revealed that the accused had dispatched stolen bikes to locations such as Palghar and Igatpuri.

The breakthrough in the case occurred when Police official Harshad Kadam from the Talegaon Dabhade police station received information through an informer. The tip-off indicated that a stolen vehicle was parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Yashwantnagar.

Acting on this information, the police team inquired about the two-wheeler parked at the location and subsequently detained Damale at Maruti Mandir Chowk.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to stealing multiple two-wheelers in the Talegaon Dabhade area and collaborating with his accomplice, Lalu Sakharam Mengal (residing in Colony Wadi Indore, Dist. Igatpuri, Nashik). The stolen vehicles were allegedly sold in the Mokhada area of Palghar district and Igatpuri in Nashik district.

Police conduct raids in Nashik and Palghar

Following the confession, police conducted raids in Nashik and Palghar districts, resulting in the recovery of 19 two-wheelers. Among the seized vehicles, 10 were from Igatpuri, 4 from Mokhada, and 5 from the Talegaon Dabhade area, with an estimated total value of ₹4.75.

The Talegaon Dabhade police are continuing their investigation into this criminal activity.