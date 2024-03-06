Mumbai-Kolhapur & Pune-Vadodara Vande Bharat Express Services To Start Soon; Check Details

Vande Bharat express | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: In a move to meet the rising demand for efficient rail travel, Indian Railways planning to introduce two more Vande Bharat Express services including Mumbai-Kolhapur and Pune-Vadodara. The upcoming Vadodara-Pune route and Mumbai-Solapur route will join the existing network, enhancing connectivity between major cities.

Currently, Vande Bharat train services running between Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar, Mumbai CSMT - Madgaon, Mumbai CSMT - Shirdi, Mumbai CSMT- Solapur and CSMT - Jalna Vande Bharat Express are operational. Mumbai CSMT-Kolhapur Vande Bharat will be 5th Vande Bharat train from CSMT.

Benefits Of Vadodara-Pune Vande Bharat Express

A senior official revealed that the finalization of plans is underway, with the introduction dates yet to be confirmed. The Vadodara-Pune Vande Bharat Express, linking through Vasai Road, aims to further strengthen the rail network in the region.

Gujarat has already experienced the benefits of Vande Bharat Express services, with successful operations on the Mumbai-Gandhinagar route since 2022. The Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express, launched in September, continues to contribute to the state's efficient rail connectivity.

"These initiatives align with India's commitment to improving rail infrastructure and fostering better connectivity. As the rail network evolves, Vande Bharat Express emerges as a vital player, offering semi-high-speed connectivity and ensuring a comfortable and time-efficient mode of transportation for passengers" said an official.