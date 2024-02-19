Vande Bharat Service Faces Massive Criticism Over Alleged Poor Food Quality Yet Again; Pic Surfaces

While Vande-Bharat Express trains are proving to be a great push to India's rail network, the service is facing heavy criticism from people mainly over quality of food. Once again, an X user has posted a picture showing food served by Vande Bharat, with a sarcastic post calling for attention of the concerned authorities to the alleged deteriorating food quality. The post said, "Thank you @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for providing healthy food with no oil and mirch masala on the Vande Bharat train". The details of the train and the route are not known yet.

Thank you @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for providing healthy food with no oil and mirch masala on the Vande Bharat train. pic.twitter.com/Qr7ZWDSxeC — Kapil (@kapsology) February 19, 2024

In response to the post, netizens have criticised Indian Railways for the repeated incidents of complaints over the food quality. While Chirag Bhatia posted saying "Its a proper protein meal", Priyanka Chaturvedi posted saying, "This looks terrible."

This looks terrible. 🤢 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 19, 2024

Some have even backed the service saying that there is always an option to opt out and get home food.

You have option to opt out of food and bring home food. — 🇮🇳The Fintech Guy 🇪🇺 (@BalakPardesi) February 19, 2024

Netizens also ask why the issue not raised properly

In a post, a user said, "Instead of tagging the minister alone, you could have tagged IRCTC official for the food complaint along with the details of PNR which would have been enough to reprimand the contractor and resolved your issue."

Instead of tagging the minister alone, you could have tagged @IRCTCofficial for the food complaint along with the details of PNR which would have been enough to reprimand the contractor and resolved your issue 🤷‍♂️ — The Voice Of Citizens®️ (@TVOCNews) February 19, 2024

Similar past incidents

This comes a week after a passenger on the Vande Bharat Express from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur on February 1 said that he had been "traumatised" by the finding of a dead cockroach in his food. He had lodged an official complaint with the West Central railway after getting off at the Jabalpur train station. The man reported the event on X two days later. In response to the tweet, IRCTC had written him an apology.

Also, in the beginning of January 2024, a video posted by a traveller of a Varanasi bound Vande Bharat train went viral. In the video posted, the passengers were seen insisting the train's staff to take the served food back, as the food were of bad quality and unfit for consumption. Along with the video, the passenger also demanded Indian Railways to refund money of the food.