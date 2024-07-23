 2 Dogs Cruelly Confined To Cage For 4 Long Years In Panvel, Rescued; Visuals Surface
Vijay Rangare and his PFA team rescued the two dogs by carefully taking them out of the cage and ensuring their betterment. Now, they have been adopted by a family.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Panvel dogs | Instagram/PFA

Sunil Korade, a man residing in Panvel, had inhumanely kept two of his pet dogs confined to a cage. In a complaint about animal cruelty, activists learned that the dogs were caged for four years under all conditions. Sadly, the pets were treated without care. They were forced to urinate, pass their stools, and rest inside the same cage for the long years. When informed about the case, PFA Mumbai President Vijay Rangare visited the spot and took necessary action.

Check out visuals below

PFA visits spot

Rangare brought the incident to light via social media as he shared disturbing visuals from the site, showing how the animals were caged and pleading for help with their barking noises. He informed dropping a post on Instagram that he inspected the location after receiving a complaint. "I visited the location with the police, and due to legal consequences, the owner surrendered the dogs," he noted.

The two dogs were named by Sunil as Sweety and Rocky, where one was female and another male, respectively.

Dogs rescued

One of the videos posted online showed the poor animals living inside their cage. The saddening visuals captured the plight in which the two dogs stayed there, in filth and faeces. Rangare informed people through his post that the animals were soon rescued.

Vijay Rangare and his PFA team rescued the two dogs by carefully taking them out of the cage and ensuring their betterment. Rangare recorded a written statement from the pet owner surrendering the Pomeranians and consenting on their rehabilitation. Later, it was learned that the two dogs were adopted by a family.

2 Dogs Cruelly Confined To Cage For 4 Long Years In Panvel, Rescued; Visuals Surface

2 Dogs Cruelly Confined To Cage For 4 Long Years In Panvel, Rescued; Visuals Surface

