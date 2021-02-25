1.75 crore vs 6.6 crore: It's math hour over PM Modi's followers as minister reveals number of Twitter users in India

The Centre on Thursday nnounced the new guidelines for social media and OTT platforms and Twitter was abuzz with hot takes.

The announcement was made jointly by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar as the matter concerned both ministries.

Some rules were laid down for significant social media and OTT platforms with an aim of countering fake news, hate speech, graphic imagery in cinema, etc. Concerns have been raised about rampant abuse of social media platforms and spread of fake news and the government is bringing in a "soft touch" regulation, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said while announcing the new guidelines.