Entertainment

Updated on

OTT Guidelines: What will be blocked on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, ALTBalaji and other platforms?

By FPJ Web Desk

Mechanism of parental lock, self-classification for ages under 7, under 13 and universal content.

OTT Guidelines: What will be blocked on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, ALTBalaji and other platforms?
Photo by Pexels

After conducting several rounds of discussions on regulations considering OTT platforms, the Centre has laid out the reforms.

OTT platforms will have to disclose all details about its content, should have reverse redressal platforms, and will require to have self-regulations - a body headed by a retired SC or HC judge or an eminent person in this category.

Mechanism of parental lock, self-classification for U (Universal), U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A (Adult), Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in