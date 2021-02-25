OTT Guidelines: What will be blocked on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, ALTBalaji and other platforms?

After conducting several rounds of discussions on regulations considering OTT platforms, the Centre has laid out the reforms.

OTT platforms will have to disclose all details about its content, should have reverse redressal platforms, and will require to have self-regulations - a body headed by a retired SC or HC judge or an eminent person in this category.

Mechanism of parental lock, self-classification for U (Universal), U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A (Adult), Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.