OTT guidelines: Check out new Digital Media Ethics Code

Concerns raised over problems due to social media platforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad tells what will be blocked
Obscene, derogatory content on social media showing nudity should be taken down in 24 hours
Concerns raised over the yrs about rampant abuse of social media...Ministry had widespread consultations & we prepared a draft in Dec 2018 - there'll be 2 categories, Intermediary which can be social media intermediary & significant social media intermediary: Union Min RS Prasad pic.twitter.com/P1MYNXzbAd
Social media platforms will be required to disclose the origin of the content put on various platforms
Social media platforms upon being asked either by a court order or a govt authority will be required to disclose the first originator of mischievous tweet or message as the case may be: Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PLIxLJdVtg
The new rules for social media will be applicable in three months
All media platforms should have the same justice pattern: Prakash Javadekar
Every freedom has to be responsible freedom: Prakash Javadekar
3-Tier mechanism to regulate OTT
We have decided to have a 3-stair mechanism for OTT platforms. OTT and digital news media will have to disclose their details. We are not mandating registration, we are seeking information: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/1U7xRzR8Ja
For OTT, there should be self-classification of content -- 13+, 16+ and A categories. There has to be a mechanism of parental lock and ensuring compliance that children don't see that: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/3wes5FMzR5