OTT guidelines: Check out new Digital Media Ethics Code

By FPJ Web Desk

Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad to address press conference on OTT guidelines

Concerns raised over problems due to social media platforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad tells what will be blocked 

Obscene, derogatory content on social media showing nudity should be taken down in 24 hours

Social media platforms will be required to disclose the origin of the content put on various platforms

The new rules for social media will be applicable in three months 

All media platforms should have the same justice pattern: Prakash Javadekar

Every freedom has to be responsible freedom: Prakash Javadekar

 3-Tier mechanism to regulate OTT 

Age related mechanism for OTT and digital media

