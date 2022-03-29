101-year-old man wears graduation hat, receives honorary high school diploma at West Virginia

Merrill Pittman Cooper, 101, has finally aced over his obstacles and secured his educational degree. Having had a distinguished career, as one of the first Black trolley car drivers in Philadelphia, and a powerful Union VP, Cooper made to a special graduation ceremony on March 19 along family in attendance.

According to reports, Cooper attended Storer College from 1934 to 1938. Jefferson County Schools brought to notice that Cooper was forced to drop out of the high school during his senior year as he shifted from West Virginia to Philadelphia over financial reasons.

While in school, he took college preparatory courses in Latin, biology, history, English, and mathematics. At the time, he had aspirations to become a lawyer, according to ABC News.

Jefferson County Schools superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson-Learn was quoted by reports that they are proud to honor Cooper a diploma after a long wait of about 80 years later. "Jefferson County Schools is committed to helping every student, young or old, fulfill their dreams," Gibson-Learn said. "For Mr. Cooper, that meant receiving a high school diploma. We are honored to help make that dream a reality."

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:30 PM IST