 101-Year-Old Chinese Woman Goes Viral For 'Unhealthy' Lifestyle: Includes Eating Junk, Sleeping Late & Carefree Binging
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral101-Year-Old Chinese Woman Goes Viral For 'Unhealthy' Lifestyle: Includes Eating Junk, Sleeping Late & Carefree Binging

101-Year-Old Chinese Woman Goes Viral For 'Unhealthy' Lifestyle: Includes Eating Junk, Sleeping Late & Carefree Binging

A 101-year-old woman from China has gone viral for her unconventional lifestyle of staying up late, waking late, and enjoying nighttime snacks. Despite this, she remains healthy with all her natural teeth. Her family credits her longevity to quality sleep, daily green tea, slow eating, and a calm, stress-free mindset focused on peace and positivity

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
article-image

A 101-year-old woman from eastern China has become an unexpected internet sensation after her unconventional daily routine challenged popular ideas of healthy ageing. Despite staying up late, snacking at night, and waking up well past sunrise, she remains physically fit, mentally sharp, and still has all her natural teeth, according to The South China Morning Post.

Jiang Yueqin hails from Wenzhou city in Zhejiang province. A mother of seven, she recently caught public attention after her daughter shared glimpses of her everyday life online. What surprised many was how relaxed and unrestrictive her lifestyle is, even at an age when most people require constant medical care.

Sleeping late, Waking up late

Unlike typical early-to-bed routines associated with longevity, Jiang reportedly stays awake until around 2 am, often watching television. She wakes up naturally close to 10 am and begins her day without any rush. Her family says she falls asleep easily and enjoys deep, uninterrupted rest.

FPJ Shorts
101-Year-Old Chinese Woman Goes Viral For 'Unhealthy' Lifestyle: Includes Eating Junk, Sleeping Late & Carefree Binging
101-Year-Old Chinese Woman Goes Viral For 'Unhealthy' Lifestyle: Includes Eating Junk, Sleeping Late & Carefree Binging
Mumbai Cyber Crime: Former Company Bank Account Manager Who Stole ₹8.69 Crore Arrested
Mumbai Cyber Crime: Former Company Bank Account Manager Who Stole ₹8.69 Crore Arrested
Maharashtra Crime: Beed Police Arrest 28-Year-Old History-Sheeter Booked Under MCOCA After Year-Long Manhunt
Maharashtra Crime: Beed Police Arrest 28-Year-Old History-Sheeter Booked Under MCOCA After Year-Long Manhunt
White House Penguin Meme Triggers Online Backlash Over Donald Trump’s Greenland Remarks
White House Penguin Meme Triggers Online Backlash Over Donald Trump’s Greenland Remarks

This unusual sleep cycle began two years ago following a fall that injured her hand and required surgery. As she was advised to stop doing household chores during recovery, her daytime naps increased, gradually shifting her body clock.

Read Also
'Ghante Ka New York': Woman Shows Hawkers Selling Clothes, Food & Essesntials India-Style, On...
article-image

Simple meals, late-night snacks

Jiang follows a relaxed eating schedule. She usually skips breakfast, eats her first meal around late morning, dines early in the evening, and snacks again at night if she feels hungry. Her favourite treats include traditional Wenzhou pastries like Matisong, along with biscuits, crisps, shaqima, and dried sweet potatoes.

Nutrition experts often note that listening to hunger cues and avoiding overeating can support digestive health, something Jiang seems to practice instinctively.

Read Also
Republic Day 2026 Parade: Man Captures Tableau Heading Towards Rashtrapati Bhavan In Spoiler Alert...
article-image

101 years old and all natural teeth intact

One of the most remarkable aspects of her health is her dental condition. Jiang has never needed dentures or major dental treatment. According to her family, she eats slowly, chews carefully, and has never rushed her meals, habits commonly linked to better oral health and digestion.

Every morning begins with a strong cup of green tea, a drink widely known for its antioxidants and potential benefits for heart and brain health. However, her family believes the biggest contributor to her long life is her personality.

Jiang avoids conflict, doesn’t dwell on negativity, and prefers a peaceful, content way of living. She rarely gets angry and does not hold grudges, traits many longevity studies associate with lower stress levels and healthier ageing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

101-Year-Old Chinese Woman Goes Viral For 'Unhealthy' Lifestyle: Includes Eating Junk, Sleeping Late...
101-Year-Old Chinese Woman Goes Viral For 'Unhealthy' Lifestyle: Includes Eating Junk, Sleeping Late...
'Ghante Ka New York': Woman Shows Hawkers Selling Clothes, Food & Essesntials India-Style, On...
'Ghante Ka New York': Woman Shows Hawkers Selling Clothes, Food & Essesntials India-Style, On...
Video: YouTuber Shows AC Compartment Door Opening Just Next To Train Gate; Railways Reacts
Video: YouTuber Shows AC Compartment Door Opening Just Next To Train Gate; Railways Reacts
Golden Temple Reel Row: Man Seen Rinsing Mouth In Sarovar Detained, To Be Handed Over To Punjab...
Golden Temple Reel Row: Man Seen Rinsing Mouth In Sarovar Detained, To Be Handed Over To Punjab...
VIDEO: Actor Kamaal R Khan's Face Fully Covered With Black Cloth As Mumbai Cops Escort Him Out Of...
VIDEO: Actor Kamaal R Khan's Face Fully Covered With Black Cloth As Mumbai Cops Escort Him Out Of...