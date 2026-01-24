101-Year-Old Chinese Woman Goes Viral For 'Unhealthy' Lifestyle: Includes Eating Junk, Sleeping Late & Carefree Binging

A 101-year-old woman from eastern China has become an unexpected internet sensation after her unconventional daily routine challenged popular ideas of healthy ageing. Despite staying up late, snacking at night, and waking up well past sunrise, she remains physically fit, mentally sharp, and still has all her natural teeth, according to The South China Morning Post.

Jiang Yueqin hails from Wenzhou city in Zhejiang province. A mother of seven, she recently caught public attention after her daughter shared glimpses of her everyday life online. What surprised many was how relaxed and unrestrictive her lifestyle is, even at an age when most people require constant medical care.

Sleeping late, Waking up late

Unlike typical early-to-bed routines associated with longevity, Jiang reportedly stays awake until around 2 am, often watching television. She wakes up naturally close to 10 am and begins her day without any rush. Her family says she falls asleep easily and enjoys deep, uninterrupted rest.

This unusual sleep cycle began two years ago following a fall that injured her hand and required surgery. As she was advised to stop doing household chores during recovery, her daytime naps increased, gradually shifting her body clock.

Simple meals, late-night snacks

Jiang follows a relaxed eating schedule. She usually skips breakfast, eats her first meal around late morning, dines early in the evening, and snacks again at night if she feels hungry. Her favourite treats include traditional Wenzhou pastries like Matisong, along with biscuits, crisps, shaqima, and dried sweet potatoes.

Nutrition experts often note that listening to hunger cues and avoiding overeating can support digestive health, something Jiang seems to practice instinctively.

101 years old and all natural teeth intact

One of the most remarkable aspects of her health is her dental condition. Jiang has never needed dentures or major dental treatment. According to her family, she eats slowly, chews carefully, and has never rushed her meals, habits commonly linked to better oral health and digestion.

Every morning begins with a strong cup of green tea, a drink widely known for its antioxidants and potential benefits for heart and brain health. However, her family believes the biggest contributor to her long life is her personality.

Jiang avoids conflict, doesn’t dwell on negativity, and prefers a peaceful, content way of living. She rarely gets angry and does not hold grudges, traits many longevity studies associate with lower stress levels and healthier ageing.