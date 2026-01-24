Video: YouTuber Shows AC Compartment Door Opening Just Next To Train Gate; Railways Reacts

Viral video screengrab | X/@sarviind

A travel vlogger, Deepak Vedi vlogs, has cited a safety concern in a First AC train in one of his vlogs. A clip from the undated vlog has gone viral on X. The clip shows him opening the door of the coach. As soon as he opens the door, the video shows an open gate directly leading outside the train.

The content creator highlighted the risk that if there were a push by mistake, a person opening the gate could land directly outside the train, leading to a major mishap.

Netizens have reacted to the viral video, with many calling it a safety concern, while others claim that the door opens on both sides and that this is normal. The Railways has also reacted to the viral video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Railways Respond

Responding to the viral clip, Railway Seva wrote, "We request you to please share your problem in detail with your travel details, train number, date of the incident and mobile number, alternatively through DM with us."

Netizens React

"No one felt this problem,this idiot don't know that door opens inside also,must be boarding 1st ac for the first time in life after getting money in dowry," one of the users said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Right point for safety," another user said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user called it"Gate to heaven."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user sharing an experince said,"I noticed these kinds of issues in few AC2 and AC3 coaches too. Why design them like this?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"This is so scary," another user said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The undated video has garnered more than 306.8K views in less than 24 hours of being posted. The exact location to which the train was heading is not yet known.