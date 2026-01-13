'I Will Not Delete...': Vlogger Claims He Was Lured To Remove Video Showing Swiggy Agent Falling From Moving Train At Anantapur Station

X/@sanket,

In a fresh development in the Swiggy delivery agent falling-from-train controversy, YouTuber and vlogger Bijay Anand has claimed that he was allegedly lured and pressured to take down the viral video from his social media accounts. Bijay, however, asserted that he refused to delete the footage under any circumstances.

In a stern statement, Bijay said, “No matter who forces or lures me, I will never delete the video from my account on any social platform.”

‘I Will Not Delete the Video’: Bijay’s Firm Stand

While making the claim, Bijay did not explicitly name the individual or organisation that allegedly pressured him to remove the video. The matter, therefore, remains unclear as to who attempted to influence him.

The video in question had gone viral earlier this week, which led to a debate on the safety of gig workers, particularly food delivery partners operating in high-risk environments.

Viral Clip Captures Delivery Agent’s Pain After Fall

Following the incident, Bijay spoke to the injured delivery agent, who was heard expressing his distress on call. During the call the agent claimed that he had to pay 3,000 rupees railway fine and then continued saying that he risked his life just to complete delivery.

What Happened at Anantapur Railway Station

The controversy stems from an incident at Anantapur railway station, where a Swiggy delivery agent fell onto the platform after handing over food to a passenger travelling in the 1st AC coach of the 18464 Prashanti Express.

The fall occurred moments before the train began to move, and the video of the incident quickly spread across social media platforms, raising serious concerns over delivery safety on railway platforms.

Netizens Slam Risky Deliveries, Demand Accountability

The incident reignited a broader debate over India’s systemic disregard for gig worker safety. Several social media users pointed out the contradiction between frequent train delays and very short station halts, questioning why delivery agents are forced to take such risks.

Many urged passengers to collect food orders at coach doors instead of expecting on-seat delivery, especially when trains are about to depart.

Swiggy Responds: ‘Delivery Partner Is Safe’

Responding to the controversy, Swiggy issued a clarification, stating that the delivery partner was safe and did not face any penalties.

“Hi there, we’ve looked into the incident and are relieved to confirm that the delivery partner is safe, unharmed, and did not face any penalty from authorities. Safety is our absolute priority,” the company said.

Despite Swiggy’s assurance, the video continues to fuel conversations around platform accountability, railway safety norms, and the working conditions of gig economy workers.