10,000 Donuts Worth ₹33 Lakh Stolen From Australian Bakery In New South Wales

Woman Escapes With Van Carrying 10,000 Donuts In Australia |

A woman purportedly with a sweet tooth robbed a Krispy Kreme van carrying as many as 10,000 freshly made donuts. Believed to be in her 30s, she entered into the parked vehicle and escaped driving it away. The thief nearly stole donuts worth thirty three lakh rupees as reports quoted the price of a single donut to be no about ₹333.

Woman escapes with donut van

It was early in the morning around 3 a.m. that the bakery brand's van driver parked the donut-loaded van at a service station in the Newcastle area of New South Wales, Australia. No sooner, the female robber got her hands on the crime and ran away with the vehicle.

Police look into the matter

On learning about the unusual incident, the local police released a statement urging people to inform them if they came across any leads. " Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," they said while suggesting that they have initiated a search for the van and the suspected donut thief.

A look into the stolen donuts

It is being said that the stolen desserts included a specially-themed Christmas collection that Krispy Kreme aimed to launch during the upcoming festival season. Along with X-mas donuts, the van also had some regular ones onboard.

Company responds

A company official was quoted in news reports as saying, "Our Krispy Kreme team is working to replace the 10,000 stolen doughnuts, which are handmade fresh each day, at their intended destinations. We apologize for any inconvenience."

"We are happy to advise that customers who were intending to purchase or who had orders placed at Krispy Kreme Charlestown will be able to get their doughnuts, as stock has already been replaced," the company added while responding to the incident. They also expressed their gratitude towards the NSW Police for their swift action.