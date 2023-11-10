Diwali 2023: Jalebi & Chikki Donut From Tim Hortons Leave Netizens Stunned This Festival Season | Instagram

You might have worn something Indo-Western for your Diwali celebration to stay trendy, but are you also planning to celebrate it in a similar way when it comes to food? A food fusion embracing the two different cultures and their cuisines has surfaced online leaving foodies stunned. We are talking about a dish called 'Chikki Donut.' Not just that, yet another dish from their festival menu was inspired by one of the popular Indian sweets 'Jalebi.' See image

Chikki Donut goes viral

An X user spotted that the well-known eatery is trying to bring in the traditional touch this festival season by turning their menu into a Diwali special one. They shared a screenshot of the available food items 'Chikki Donut' and 'Jalebi Donut' online and informed other people about it. No sooner, the dish took the internet by storm attracting hundreds of reactions.

Netizens react

The delicacies received mixed reactions from people. Some were excited to try the dishes due to their uniqueness, but others called the food fusions utter nonsense. Jalebi cheesecake donut sounds GOOD,” read a reply. “Oh hell naww (no),” said another. Meanwhile, a few users even suggested more combinations that the brand could give a try such with one of them being Moti Chor Laddu.

Also, netizens were upset with the dishes being non-vegetarian despite being introduced during the Hindu festival of Diwali. While one wondered asking, "Why are all these dishes non-veg," another user said, "I'm really offended by this menu."

