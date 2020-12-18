'100% of BJP members want Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress': Twitter reacts after Randeep Surjewala's '99.9%' statement

99.9 per cent Congress members want Rahul Gandhi to lead the party, said Congress' national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday, adding that he is one of the rare brand of leaders who fearlessly takes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala, who is also the General Secretary of the party, said: "Congress workers, including AICC leaders, will choose a person who is best suited for the post of party chief. It is my belief and 99.9 per cent of Congress leaders and workers feel that Rahul Gandhi is the right person to lead the party and take on the Modi government."

Responding to a question about the meeting of several party leaders, including those who had written to Sonia demanding an active President, Surjewala said that Sonia Gandhi had been unable to physically meet them on account of COVID-19 protocol for a considerable amount of time.

"Now she has decided that from tomorrow she is going to meet and decide various organisational issues. So this is not a meet of any specific group of leaders. This is not a meet of dissenters or rebels because we consider each leader and worker as part of our family," Surjewala said.

He said that the party has addressed the issues raised by some of the senior members of the party and it has already been decided to hold the election to the post of president.

"That process is underway, all the issues should be resolved with the announcement of the next election. There are no internal issues of dissent that are pending in the party of any nature," he said.

Meanwhile, Twitter users and mainly BJP supporters had a field day after Surjewala's '99.9%' statement.

"99.9% Congress members want @RahulGandhi as President: @rssurjewala. Even 100% bjp members want @RahulGandhi Ji as president of @INCIndia," tweeted BJP spokesperson Khemchand Sharma.

"Please say 99.9% Indians," tweeted BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

