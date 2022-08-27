The right mindset for JEE Advanced 2022

The JEE Advanced 2022 will be administered by the IIT Bombay tomorrow, August 28, 2022. On August 23, 2022, the admit card was released on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The six-hour exam will start at nine in the morning. Paper one will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and paper two from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



To guide students through the process of giving the challenging exam of JEE Advanced, Mr. Vinay Kumar, MD & CEO at Rao IIT Academy, shares some tips with the Free Press Journal.



“Well begun is half done,” says Mr. Vinay Rao. “It is important that students should attempt the easiest section first. If all sections seem tough, ensure that the first five questions you attempt are the simple ones. This practice boosts your morale and ensures that you have a good mindset while attempting the paper,” he added.



Candidates are required to bring a printed copy of the downloaded admit card and a valid original photo ID card. Only applicants with valid admission cards and picture ID cards will be permitted to take the test.

