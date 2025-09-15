Yogi Govt Rolls Out Statewide Women’s Health Drive From September 17 To October 2

Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: The Yogi government has launched a new initiative to strengthen the health of women and their families. Under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar” campaign will be conducted statewide from September 17 to October 2.

As part of the campaign, health camps, nutrition awareness drives, and distribution of maternity benefits will be organized across Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aims to promote women’s health, improve family well-being, and contribute to building a stronger society.

Health department officials informed that under the campaign, medical and health camps will be organized across the state. These will include comprehensive health checkups for women along with special programs on nutrition awareness. Additionally, maternity benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana will be distributed.

At these health camps, women will be screened for blood pressure, diabetes, dental health, eyesight, and ENT conditions. Screenings will also cover cancers (oral, breast, and cervical), pregnant women, anaemia, immunization, tele-manas (mental health services), and sickle cell testing. To facilitate access to healthcare, maternal and child protection cards, Ayushman cards, and nutrition tracking registrations will also be provided.

The “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar” campaign will encourage citizens to adopt balanced diets, proper nutrition, and healthy lifestyles. Special focus will be laid on reducing obesity by cutting sugar and oil consumption by 10 percent, promoting local and seasonal foods, and ensuring adequate diet and iron intake for children and adolescent girls.

The initiative will also include distribution of take-home rations and awareness programmes on mental health. To ensure wide public participation, activities such as blood donation camps, volunteer enrolment, and Anganwadi registration drives will be conducted across the state.