 Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Swept Away In Hussainganj Drain, Rescue Operations Underway
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Swept Away In Hussainganj Drain, Rescue Operations Underway

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Swept Away In Hussainganj Drain, Rescue Operations Underway

A seven-year-old boy fell into a drain and was swept away by the strong current in the Hussainganj area on Wednesday evening. Rescue teams, including fire department divers, are searching for the child, but he remains missing.

UP State BureauUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 05:40 AM IST
article-image
Rescue teams search Hussainganj drain in Lucknow after seven-year-old boy swept away | Representational Image

Lucknow: A seven-year-old boy fell into a drain and was swept away by the strong current in the Hussainganj area on Wednesday evening. Rescue teams, including fire department divers, are searching for the child, but he remains missing.

Similar Tragedy Two Months Ago

A large crowd of local residents and police have gathered at the scene. This incident follows a similar tragedy two months ago, when a 32-year-old man, Suresh, was swept away by a drain in the Thakurganj area.

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In...
article-image

Residents’ Safety Concerns Ignored

His body was found three days later, three kilometers from the accident site. Residents had previously complained that a broken slab on the drain caused the earlier incident but their concerns went unaddressed.

This recent event has raised renewed concerns about the safety of open and overflowing drains in the city.

