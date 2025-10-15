Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Brutal Stray Dog Attack On Her Way To School In Hapur

Five-year-old Avni critically injured after stray dog attack in Hapur’s Harsinghpur village | Representational Image

Hapur: A five-year-old girl from Harsinghpur village in Hapur district was brutally attacked by a pack of stray dogs while on her way to school on Tuesday morning. The child, identified as Avni, suffered deep wounds to her face and ear. Hearing her cries, villagers rushed to rescue her, managing to drive away the dogs with sticks.

Child In Critical Condition; Referred To Delhi Hospital

Avni was first taken to a local hospital and later referred to Delhi due to the severity of her injuries. According to police officials, her condition remains critical.

Rising Stray Dog Attacks Worry Hapur Residents

Residents say stray dogs have become a constant threat in the area, with frequent attacks on children and the elderly. Hapur’s Garh Road Community Health Centre (CHC) reportedly receives around 100 dog bite cases daily, while district-wide figures reach nearly 350, according to CHC in-charge Dr. Samarendra Kumar.

Also Watch:

Health Advisory Issued For Dog Bite Victims

Health officials advise immediate cleaning of wounds with soap and water and visiting the nearest health centre for anti-rabies treatment.