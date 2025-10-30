Uttar Pradesh Skill Mission To Hold Monthly ITI Placement Drives Across Districts, Deloitte India To Assist In Industry Linkages | Representational Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to improve placement opportunities for students of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state, aligning with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a “One Trillion-Dollar Economy.”

Under the initiative, monthly placement drives will be organized in every district, with Deloitte India serving as a key partner to facilitate stronger linkages between industries and trained youth.

Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal Chairs Review Meeting In Lucknow

Chairing a review meeting at the headquarters of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) in Lucknow, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Agarwal directed officials to enhance industry partnerships, ensure regular placement activities, and promote successful outcomes among ITI graduates.

Focus On Employment-Oriented Growth Under Yogi Government

“The Yogi government is ensuring that every skilled youth in Uttar Pradesh finds suitable employment or self-employment. Our mission is to transform skill into strength and opportunity,” Agarwal stated.

He emphasized that the government’s Skill Development Mission is central to building a self-reliant, employment-oriented economy, supporting the broader goals of Viksit Uttar Pradesh and Viksit Bharat. The minister instructed the department to create an industry visit calendar and align ITI training modules with market needs, ensuring that all programs remain demand-driven and industry-relevant.

ITI Graduates Securing Jobs In Leading Companies

Agarwal added that ITI graduates are now being placed in major companies such as Subros Ltd., Dixon Technologies, Havells, Pepsico, and Sona BLW, reflecting the growing success of government efforts. Students have also gained exposure through industrial visits to Gyan Dairy, Alpha Engineers (TATA Motors Ancillary), Mohannah Enterprises, Kashi Industries, and Avionics Sparrow.

Collaborations And Centres Of Excellence To Boost Skill Training

The meeting reviewed ongoing collaborations with organizations such as the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), the Furniture and Fittings Sector Skill Council (FFSC), and Gyan Dairy. Work is underway to establish Centers of Excellence (CoEs) for the furniture sector in Noida, Gorakhpur, and Saharanpur, expanding access to specialized training facilities.

Skill Mitra Portal To Track Placements Transparently

Agarwal directed officials to ensure that the Skill Mitra portal is regularly updated with placement data to maintain transparency and track progress effectively.

Also Watch:

The review meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Dr. Hari Om, Mission Director Pulkit Khare, Additional Director Priya Singh, departmental officials, and representatives from Deloitte India.