Uttar Pradesh Elections 2027: BSP Launches Statewide Muslim Outreach, Revives BAMCEF Network

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati | PTI

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has launched a statewide outreach campaign targeting Muslim voters ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party announced that it will organize meetings of the Muslim Brotherhood Committee across all districts to consolidate support among minority communities.

Mayawati Outlines Roadmap for Upcoming Elections

At a divisional-level meeting held at the BSP office in Lucknow, party chief Mayawati addressed senior functionaries and workers, outlining the roadmap for the upcoming elections. She instructed leaders to ensure that every voter’s name is included in the electoral rolls as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Large Turnout at BSP Meeting in Lucknow

The meeting saw the presence of a large number of BSP leaders and workers. During the event, national coordinator Akash Anand greeted Mayawati upon her arrival.

Mayawati to Meet BAMCEF on November 1

In a related development, Mayawati has called a meeting of BAMCEF on November 1. The organization, which primarily comprises individuals from government services, played a crucial role in the BSP’s early growth.

Mission 2027: Focus on Minority and Backward Class Outreach

The party now plans to revive its network to boost its organizational strength under Mission 2027. Sources within the BSP indicated that while a similar effort was attempted in 2024 without major success, this time the party aims for deeper engagement with both backward classes and minority groups to regain lost ground in the state’s political landscape.