Uttar Pradesh Shines At National Water Awards 2024: Mirzapur Named Best District In North Zone, Agra Municipal Corporation Bags 3rd Place In ULB Category

Mirzapur and Agra bring glory to Uttar Pradesh at the Sixth National Water Awards 2024 for their exemplary water conservation and management efforts

New Delhi/Lucknow, November 11: Uttar Pradesh has added another feather to its cap with its outstanding performance in the Sixth National Water Awards 2024, announced by the Central Government.

Mirzapur has been declared the Best District in the Northern Zone, while the Agra Municipal Corporation secured joint third place in the Best Urban Local Body (ULB) category. This achievement underscores the success of the double-engine government’s vision of “Har Ghar Nal, Har Khet Ko Pani.”

Recognition For Water Conservation Efforts

This recognition highlights the state’s significant strides in water conservation and public participation. The accomplishments of Mirzapur and Agra are setting new benchmarks for effective water management across the country.

Hon'ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Patil in presence Sh Raj Bhushan Choudhary Minister of State, Secretary (DoWR, RD & GR), sh VL Kantha Rao, Secretary (DDWS), sh kk Meena and other senior officers of department announced the list of winners of 6th National Water Awards.

Mirzapur’s Rural Water Revival Success

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mirzapur has effectively implemented the Jal Jeevan Mission and Atal Bhujal Yojana, leading to the revival of reservoirs, construction of drains, and expansion of irrigation facilities in rural areas.

Active participation by panchayats and local youth has made these initiatives highly successful, with several villages recording a rise in groundwater levels through rainwater harvesting and pond rejuvenation projects.

Winners for 6th National Water Awards declared



President Droupadi Murmu to confer the awards on 18th November 2025



The Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD &GR), under the Ministry of Jal Shakti announced the 46 winners

Agra’s Urban Water Conservation Model

The Agra Municipal Corporation, on the other hand, has emerged as a model for urban water conservation through innovative practices. It recycles treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) for use in parks and industries.

The adoption of leakage tracking systems and smart metering has minimized water wastage, placing Agra among India’s leading urban bodies. Under the Yogi government’s Har Ghar Nal Yojana, household water supply has seen remarkable improvement in Agra and other cities.

Water Conservation As A People’s Movement

Over the past eight and a half years, the Yogi government has transformed water conservation into a people’s movement. Regular monitoring of flagship campaigns such as Har Ghar Jal, Har Khet Ko Pani, and the Atal Bhjal Yojana has ensured steady progress. Efforts to revive reservoirs, reinstall hand pumps, and expand clean tap water access are ongoing across all 75 districts.

Pilot Projects For 24-Hour Water Supply

As part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, one village in every district, including Lucknow, is being developed as a pilot project to provide 24-hour clean drinking water. Once successful, this model will be expanded statewide. Parallel efforts for river rejuvenation are also underway. CM Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly emphasized that “every drop of water counts,” and this vision is now bringing Uttar Pradesh national acclaim.

National Recognition For UP’s Initiatives

Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil announced the winners in New Delhi on Tuesday. The awards ceremony will be held on November 18, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, with President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest. Out of 751 applications from across India, 46 winners were selected, with Uttar Pradesh standing out for its innovative policies, impactful implementation, and active public participation.