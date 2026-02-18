Bundelkhand Achieves 98% Tap Water Coverage Under Jal Jeevan Mission |

Lucknow: Once known for water scarcity and the politics surrounding it, Bundelkhand is now building a new identity through widespread tap water connectivity. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, current data shows that more than 98 percent of rural households across all seven districts of the Bundelkhand division have been provided Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC).

In several districts, this coverage has reached close to 99 percent. Yogi Adityanath government considers this a historic transformation in rural living standards.

In Banda, out of 2,68,960 rural households, 2,68,722 have been provided tap connections, achieving approximately 99.91 percent coverage. In Chitrakoot, 1,63,698 out of 1,63,970 households (99.83 percent) have been connected. Mahoba has covered 1,39,904 out of 1,40,149 households (99.83 percent), while Hamirpur has reached 1,85,693 out of 1,86,530 households (99.55 percent).

As for Lalitpur, 2,05,966 out of 2,06,983 households (99.51 percent) now have tap water access. Jhansi has achieved coverage in 2,49,111 out of 2,51,232 households (99.16 percent), and Jalaun has covered 2,08,174 out of 2,12,069 households (98.16 percent). Across the entire Bundelkhand zone, 7,58,017 out of 7,59,609 households have been connected, reflecting an overall coverage of 99.79 percent.

Before 2019, rural tap water coverage in Uttar Pradesh was less than two percent. In drought-prone regions like Bundelkhand, piped drinking water was considered an exception rather than the norm.

Following the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission, large-scale infrastructure development was undertaken. Tube wells, pump houses, overhead tanks and extensive pipeline networks were constructed at a rapid pace. The physical infrastructure is now nearly complete, and the government’s focus has shifted to commissioning systems and ensuring regular water supply.

This transformation has significantly improved the lives of rural women. The burden of fetching water from distant sources has reduced, leading to time savings, improved health and greater participation in social and economic activities. The government aims to achieve 100 percent coverage and uninterrupted supply by December 2026.