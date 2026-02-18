UP CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Akhilesh Yadav To Back Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi

Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to come forward in support of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. The Chief Minister was at a conclave hosted by a private news channel on Tuesday. On the occasion, he said, “In 2027, with more seats than in 2022, the BJP-led double-engine government would return to power in Uttar Pradesh.”

Responding to a possible invitation to the under-construction Kedareshwar Temple in Etawah, he said, “Had Akhilesh Yadav built the temple with pure intent, I would certainly have attended. However, the intent did not appear clear. Still, I would congratulate him, because it’s better late than never, as he is finally building a temple.’ He further remarked that Akhilesh should now also come forward for Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, which would earn him public appreciation.

CM Yogi said there is no doubt about 2027. He added, “The BJP will secure more seats than in 2022 and form the double-engine government again.” He stated that the double-engine government has connected Uttar Pradesh with Triple-T: Technology, Trust, and Transformation, and it will return with strong public support in 2027.

He added that just as Congress and RJD faced political setbacks in Bihar, a similar fate awaits Congress and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

He urged media representatives to visit all 75 districts and 403 Assembly constituencies, saying they would find the public advocating for the current government.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said restoring Uttar Pradesh’s identity is the government’s biggest achievement. He said, “The youth no longer struggle for recognition, farmers are prosperous, workers are becoming self-reliant and finding employment within their districts, women feel secure, and the state is achieving new milestones in economic progress.” He described this as true Ram Rajya, where every section of society receives its due without discrimination.

He said that building the Ram Temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace is rooted in the concept of Ram Rajya. Simply constructing the temple without bringing visible change would have been disrespectful to Lord Ram. The government, he said, has worked to implement the true spirit of Ram Rajya on the ground. That is the strength of the double-engine government: it fulfills what it promises.

CM Yogi said, “Maharaja Suheldev punished the invader Ghazi, who had desecrated the Somnath Temple and carried out the first terrorist attack on the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.” He alleged that instead of honoring Maharaja Suheldev, Samajwadi Party leaders glorify Ghazi and organize fairs in his name, and oppose the memorial of Maharaja Suheldev.

He expressed pride that the BJP government constructed a grand memorial of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich and established Maharaja Suheldev University in Azamgarh.

The Chief Minister described the Samajwadi Party’s PDA as another example of opportunism, saying PDA stands for “Parivar Development Authority.” He remarked that it is an authority formed for the development of one family, with Akhilesh as Chairman, Shivpal as CEO, and Ram Gopal Yadav as Vice Chairman, with space for other relatives as well.

CM Yogi also criticized Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Akhilesh Yadav. He said that perception shapes reality and accused them of maintaining a negative outlook toward the nation and the state. He claimed that the country does not take Rahul Gandhi seriously, nor does Uttar Pradesh take Akhilesh Yadav seriously.

He added, “Congress could have chosen anyone as Leader of the Opposition, but since Sonia Gandhi’s health is not good, the family-run party handed over the responsibility to Rahul Gandhi.” He remarked that when a ship is sinking, the captain is often someone who can sink it easily, which is why Rahul Gandhi was made captain.

The Chief Minister said, “Akhilesh Yadav should attend RSS shakhas to learn basic discipline and routine.” He remarked that Akhilesh wakes up late and that attending shakhas would help him develop the habit of waking up early.

Referring to ‘Vande Mataram,’ he said it is the national song and a mantra of freedom, sung by revolutionaries who embraced martyrdom without hesitation. He said disrespecting national symbols, the Constitution makers, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and revolutionaries is unacceptable. Insulting the national song, national anthem, or the tricolor amounts to anti-national conduct, which India will not accept.

CM Yogi said, “The bulldozer and BrahMos are complementary.” He described the bulldozer as a symbol of Uttar Pradesh’s strength and said it represents action against mafia elements, while also reflecting the state’s rapid infrastructure development, including the country’s largest expressway network.

He added that significant investments are also being made in sectors like BrahMos Aerospace, which symbolizes India’s strategic strength. He said any attempt to challenge India’s honor would be met with strong retaliation.

The Chief Minister also criticized Owaisi, stating that the message delivered through the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has strengthened the BJP’s position. He claimed that after Uttar Pradesh, the BJP would turn its focus toward Hyderabad, and alleged that Owaisi fears the possibility of Hyderabad being Bhagya Nagar. He said that although a section of Muslims may support Owaisi, he has no political scope in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh may want to form an alliance with them.

CM Yogi said, “When Pakistan cannot compete, it resorts to complaining on global platforms.” He stated that India is among the fastest-growing economies and is emerging as the third-largest economy in the world. He asserted that Pakistan’s economy cannot even match that of Uttar Pradesh, let alone India.