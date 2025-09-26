Uttar Pradesh News: Sitapur Teacher Avantika Gupta Suspended For Prolonged Absence

File Pic (Representative Image) |

Sitapur: In Sitapur, teacher Avantika Gupta, who became the central figure in the ongoing dispute between the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and the principal of Primary School Nadwa, has been suspended. Officials confirmed that the action was taken following higher authority orders, after Gupta failed to appear in response to charges of prolonged absence between August 21 and September 20.

Earlier, her salary had been withheld. Students had also alleged on camera that Gupta rarely attended classes and often left early. The controversy escalated after CCTV footage surfaced showing principal Brijendra Verma assaulting BSA Akhilesh Singh with a belt.

Verma was subsequently suspended and sent to jail.

The matter drew sharp political reactions. Mahmudabad MLA Asha Maurya visited the school, ordered locked classrooms opened, and urged students to resume classes. However, children refused, demanding Verma’s reinstatement. Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore termed the incident “unfortunate” and alleged that even the teacher had been assaulted, calling for an FIR in his support.

Meanwhile, the education department has formed an inquiry committee into the clash. Authorities reiterated a “zero tolerance” policy towards indiscipline. Teacher associations, however, demanded a fair probe into why a senior principal was provoked to such an extreme act, stating only partial video clips had gone public.