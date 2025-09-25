Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says Caste Is Emotional Connect, Accuses BJP Of Fearing PDA Unity - VIDEO

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said caste is an emotional connect for backward communities and that reservation has been given to them on this basis. Referring to the Mandal Commission, he said it had clearly stated that backward classes were entitled to reservation because of caste-based discrimination.

Addressing a press conference at the SP office in Lucknow, Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath government’s recent order that caste should not be mentioned in FIRs, arrest warrants or any official documents. He said, “The Harijan Act itself is based on caste. Action should be taken against those who purified houses with Ganga water because Dalits had entered them. I went to a temple where the priest allowed me, but BJP people still got the temple washed. They should explain why.”

Yadav claimed that the BJP is unsettled by the growing unity of PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities. “Ever since we released data on the representation of PDA in different departments, BJP has panicked and started humiliating people. Today PDA trusts the Samajwadi Party,” he said.

The SP president alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has broken all records of corruption. “Even legislators are admitting on stage that there is a ten percent commission, but they do not speak further. Instead, they are distracting people with talk of cream, powder and shampoo. We will also go to the market. The truth is that discussions are only with those making huge profits,” Yadav said.

On the occasion, he welcomed several leaders into the Samajwadi Party, including Sudhir Chauhan, former MLA Chaudhary Amar Singh, Vidyasagar and Lalji Bharti, who joined after leaving the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Yadav also accused the BJP of conspiring against farmers by forcibly acquiring their land. “This government grabs land by ignoring laws, creating pressure, filing false cases and cheating farmers. Development cannot come at the cost of injustice to farmers. When our government comes, compensation will be given by increasing the circle rate,” he said.

Yadav’s sharp remarks come at a time when the Samajwadi Party is seeking to build momentum for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. By repeatedly invoking PDA, he is positioning himself as the political voice of backward castes, Dalits and minorities, aiming to counter the BJP’s consolidation of upper castes and non-Yadav OBCs.

Analysts say Yadav’s emphasis on caste as an “emotional connect” signals a return to Mandal-era politics, which could energize the SP’s traditional base. His criticism of corruption and land acquisition is also aimed at appealing to farmers and small traders, sections that have shown signs of discontent with the ruling BJP.

With new leaders from the BSP joining the SP, Yadav is also attempting to broaden his party’s social coalition. The challenge, however, remains whether the SP can translate this strategy into a statewide narrative that resonates beyond its core support base.