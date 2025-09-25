 Uttar Pradesh News: Hair Masters Luxury Salon Opens First Exclusive Outlet In Lucknow’s Ashiana Area
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: Hair Masters Luxury Salon Opens First Exclusive Outlet In Lucknow’s Ashiana Area

Uttar Pradesh News: Hair Masters Luxury Salon Opens First Exclusive Outlet In Lucknow’s Ashiana Area

The prestigious national brand, Hair Masters Luxury Salon, has launched its first exclusive outlet in the Ashiana area of Lucknow. This expansion was spearheaded by local women entrepreneurs, Mrs. Mrigna S. Goyal and Mrs. Devyani Yadav, who aim to establish a new benchmark for luxury grooming in the city.

UP State BureauUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Mrs. Mrigna S. Goyal and Mrs. Devyani Yadav | File Photo

Lucknow: The prestigious national brand, Hair Masters Luxury Salon, has launched its first exclusive outlet in the Ashiana area of Lucknow. This expansion was spearheaded by local women entrepreneurs, Mrs. Mrigna S. Goyal and Mrs. Devyani Yadav, who aim to establish a new benchmark for luxury grooming in the city.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: MHA Orders High-Level Probe Into Fake Birth Certificate Scam Across Budaun...
article-image

World-Class Grooming Experience

The brand, which grew from a small Delhi basement in 2014 into a ₹150-crore enterprise, promises a world-class experience. The salon features royal interiors, nationally trained professional staff, and a focus on international-quality products for hair, skin, and wellness.

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway Announces Traffic, Power Blocks At Karjat Station From September 26 to October 10
Central Railway Announces Traffic, Power Blocks At Karjat Station From September 26 to October 10
Maharashtra Minister Dattatray Bharane Directs Officials To Ensure Krishi Samruddhi Yojana Benefits Reach Villages
Maharashtra Minister Dattatray Bharane Directs Officials To Ensure Krishi Samruddhi Yojana Benefits Reach Villages
Uttar Pradesh News: President Droupadi Murmu Visits Mathura; Offers Prayers At Iconic Temples Amid Tight Security
Uttar Pradesh News: President Droupadi Murmu Visits Mathura; Offers Prayers At Iconic Temples Amid Tight Security
Western Railway To Introduce Amrit Bharat Express Between Udhna & Brahmapur
Western Railway To Introduce Amrit Bharat Express Between Udhna & Brahmapur
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: President Droupadi Murmu Visits Mathura; Offers Prayers At Iconic Temples Amid...

Uttar Pradesh News: President Droupadi Murmu Visits Mathura; Offers Prayers At Iconic Temples Amid...

Uttar Pradesh News: Hair Masters Luxury Salon Opens First Exclusive Outlet In Lucknow’s Ashiana...

Uttar Pradesh News: Hair Masters Luxury Salon Opens First Exclusive Outlet In Lucknow’s Ashiana...

Uttar Pradesh News: MHA Orders High-Level Probe Into Fake Birth Certificate Scam Across Budaun...

Uttar Pradesh News: MHA Orders High-Level Probe Into Fake Birth Certificate Scam Across Budaun...

Uttar Pradesh News: PFA Rescues 34 Animals From Cruel Transport On Muradabad-Farrukhabad Highway;...

Uttar Pradesh News: PFA Rescues 34 Animals From Cruel Transport On Muradabad-Farrukhabad Highway;...

Berry Boost: Replacing One Daily Fruit With Blueberries Could Lower Cardiovascular Risk, Study Finds

Berry Boost: Replacing One Daily Fruit With Blueberries Could Lower Cardiovascular Risk, Study Finds