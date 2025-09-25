Uttar Pradesh News: Hair Masters Luxury Salon Opens First Exclusive Outlet In Lucknow’s Ashiana Area

Mrs. Mrigna S. Goyal and Mrs. Devyani Yadav | File Photo

Lucknow: The prestigious national brand, Hair Masters Luxury Salon, has launched its first exclusive outlet in the Ashiana area of Lucknow. This expansion was spearheaded by local women entrepreneurs, Mrs. Mrigna S. Goyal and Mrs. Devyani Yadav, who aim to establish a new benchmark for luxury grooming in the city.

World-Class Grooming Experience

The brand, which grew from a small Delhi basement in 2014 into a ₹150-crore enterprise, promises a world-class experience. The salon features royal interiors, nationally trained professional staff, and a focus on international-quality products for hair, skin, and wellness.