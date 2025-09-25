Uttar Pradesh News: Hair Masters Luxury Salon Opens First Exclusive Outlet In Lucknow’s Ashiana Area

Lucknow: The prestigious national brand, Hair Masters Luxury Salon, has launched its first exclusive outlet in the Ashiana area of Lucknow. This expansion was spearheaded by local women entrepreneurs, Mrs. Mrigna S. Goyal and Mrs. Devyani Yadav, who aim to establish a new benchmark for luxury grooming in the city.
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: MHA Orders High-Level Probe Into Fake Birth Certificate Scam Across Budaun...
World-Class Grooming Experience
The brand, which grew from a small Delhi basement in 2014 into a ₹150-crore enterprise, promises a world-class experience. The salon features royal interiors, nationally trained professional staff, and a focus on international-quality products for hair, skin, and wellness.
FPJ Shorts
Central Railway Announces Traffic, Power Blocks At Karjat Station From September 26 to October 10
Maharashtra Minister Dattatray Bharane Directs Officials To Ensure Krishi Samruddhi Yojana Benefits Reach Villages
Uttar Pradesh News: President Droupadi Murmu Visits Mathura; Offers Prayers At Iconic Temples Amid Tight Security
Western Railway To Introduce Amrit Bharat Express Between Udhna & Brahmapur