SP Chief Says BJP Afraid Of PDA Unity; Slams Govt Over Caste Representation Issue

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said caste remains an “emotional connect” for backward communities, as reservation itself is granted on caste basis. Addressing a press conference at the SP office in Lucknow, he said the BJP is “afraid of PDA unity”—referring to the alliance of backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.

Yadav said, “The Mandal Commission stated that we are backward due to caste, and reservation was given on that basis. Today, when we released data about PDA representation across departments, BJP grew nervous and started targeting people.” He also responded to the UP government’s order barring caste mention in FIRs, arrest warrants, or official documents.

He cited the SC/ST Act as being caste-specific and questioned, “When houses were washed with Ganga water, what action was taken? Even when priests did not agree, BJP workers had temples washed after my visit. They must explain why.”

Targeting the ruling party, Yadav accused the BJP of breaking “all records of corruption,” citing legislators’ public remarks about a 10% commission.

He said, “They distract us with cream, powder, and shampoo, while protecting those making huge profits.”

Welcoming several leaders into the SP fold, including Sudhir Chauhan, ex-MLA Chaudhary Amar Singh, Vidyasagar, and Lalji Bharati (from BSP), Yadav said the party continues to strengthen.

On farmers’ issues, he alleged BJP “plots to forcibly take land by ignoring laws, filing false cases, and creating pressure.” He declared that SP opposes such measures and, if elected, would ensure higher compensation through raised circle rates. “Development cannot be justified at the cost of injustice to farmers,” Yadav said.