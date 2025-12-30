From Farms To Factories, Welfare To Jobs: UP’s 2025 Reform Story

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Lucknow: The year 2025 emerged as a defining chapter of policy, decisive governance, and visible outcomes for Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government implemented several historic and far-reaching decisions that delivered direct benefits to farmers, youth, women, workers, teachers, and marginalized sections.

From agriculture and industry to education, employment, social security, and investment, these initiatives infused fresh momentum into the state’s economy and welfare framework.

Guided by strong political will and a people-first approach, the decisions taken in 2025 laid a firm and lasting foundation for Uttar Pradesh’s long-term development.

1. Teachers: Cashless Healthcare for 9 Lakh Educators

In a landmark move, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced cashless medical treatment for nearly 9 lakh teachers across basic, secondary, and higher education. The scheme also covers Shiksha Mitras, instructors, and mid-day meal cooks, ensuring comprehensive health security for educators and their families.

2. Employees: End to Exploitation of Outsourced Workers

The formation of the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Services Corporation Limited marked a major reform for outsourced employees. The initiative ensures transparent recruitment, timely salary payments, EPF-ESI benefits, a minimum honorarium of ₹16,000–₹20,000, and greater job security.

3. Farmers: Affordable Loans and Higher Sugarcane Prices

Loans at 6% Interest: Under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana, small and marginal farmers will now receive loans at just 6 percent interest through the UP Cooperative Rural Development Bank, with the state government bearing the remaining interest burden.

Record Sugarcane Price Hike: A historic ₹30 per quintal increase in sugarcane prices for the 2025-26 crushing season has boosted farmer incomes, raising rates to ₹400, ₹390, and ₹355 per quintal for different varieties.

4. Youth: Historic Police Recruitment Drive

Appointment letters were issued to 60,244 police constables in one of the country’s largest and most transparent recruitment exercises. With over 12,000 women selected, the drive strengthened employment opportunities while reinforcing the vision of a safer Uttar Pradesh.

5. Development: ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’

The state launched a comprehensive development campaign aimed at making Uttar Pradesh a Viksit Pradesh by 2047. Through the Samarth Uttar Pradesh Portal, citizens are invited to contribute suggestions across sectors such as education, health, agriculture, and urban-rural development.

6. Women Empowerment: Enhanced Stamp Duty Rebate

Women were granted an additional 1 percent stamp duty concession on property registration, now extended to properties valued up to ₹1 crore. The move offers savings of up to ₹1 lakh and strengthens women’s economic empowerment.

7. Agniveers: Secure Future after Service

To support Agniveers after their military service, the state announced a 20 percent reservation for them in UP Police and PAC recruitment, ensuring stable post-service career opportunities.

8. Daughters: Increased Support under Mass Marriage Scheme

The grant under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme was doubled from ₹51,000 to ₹1 lakh, with the income eligibility limit raised to ₹3 lakh, providing significant relief to economically weaker families.

9. Mahakumbh: Historic Cabinet Meeting at the Sacred Confluence

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a landmark step by convening a cabinet meeting in the Mahakumbh city, setting a precedent after Ayodhya. Several key public-interest decisions were taken during the meeting, after which the entire cabinet offered prayers and took a holy dip at the Sangam, symbolizing a unique blend of governance and cultural heritage.

10. Elderly: Old Age Pension Linked to Family ID

A major reform was introduced by linking the Old Age Pension Scheme with the Family ID. A pilot project will be launched in Amethi, Kasganj, Gorakhpur, Lalitpur, and Basti, ensuring that pensions are automatically credited once a beneficiary turns 60, without the need for any application. Beneficiaries will be identified digitally through the Family ID, with consent obtained via SMS.

Other Key Initiatives

Institutions Named After Great Personalities

To promote social harmony and cultural pride, the government approved the establishment of key institutions in the names of national icons, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hostel, Lokmata Ahilyabai Women’s Hostel, Sant Kabir Das Textile Park, Sant Ravidas Leather Park, Chaudhary Charan Singh Seed Park, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Urban Library, giving development a strong value-based identity.

Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chevening Scholarship Scheme

The state launched the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chevening Scholarship Scheme to support higher education abroad. Under this initiative, five meritorious students from Uttar Pradesh will receive full scholarships each year to pursue one-year Master’s programs at leading UK universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London, and LSE.

Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Scheme for Meritorious Girls

Announced in the 2025 budget, the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Scheme will provide free scooters to meritorious girl students, helping them pursue education without mobility barriers, especially those traveling from remote rural areas to urban institutions.

Rojgar Mission to Accelerate Job Creation

The state constituted the Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Mission to expand employment opportunities for youth at both national and international levels. The mission focuses on structured, result-oriented efforts to connect young talent with jobs across India and abroad.

Major Relief for Flower Farmers

In a farmer-friendly move, all varieties of flowers were removed from the category of specified agricultural produce, granting flower farmers complete exemption from market fees. The decision offers substantial relief, particularly to small, marginal, and seasonal growers.

Kashi–Vindhya Regional Development Authority

On the lines of the State Capital Region (SCR), the government established the Kashi–Vindhya Regional Development Authority (KVRDA), covering seven districts including Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi. The initiative aims to boost religious tourism, cultural preservation, industrial growth, and regional connectivity.

Empowerment of Nomadic and Denotified Tribes

A dedicated board was formed for nomadic and denotified communities such as Nat, Banjara, Bawaria, Sasi, Kanjar, Kalbelia, Sapera, and Jogi. The initiative ensures housing, colony development, access to welfare schemes, and mainstream inclusion, including opportunities in police recruitment.

Historic Increase in Wages for Agricultural Labourers

The minimum wage for agricultural labourers was raised to ₹252 per day (₹6,552 per month), significantly improving income security and living standards for rural workers.