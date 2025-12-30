UP Labour Department Marks Historic Year With Major Reforms In 2025

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: The year 2025 has been recorded as a historic and transformative year for the Labour Department and labour welfare in Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Labour and Employment Department not only strengthened the protection of workers’ interests but also made a significant contribution towards the state’s goal of becoming a one trillion dollar economy. The year was particularly significant as the Government of India notified four labour codes during this period, which are being regarded as milestones in the direction of labour welfare.

Principal Secretary, Labour and Employment, Dr Shanmuga Sundaram stated that the Yogi government’s policies and reforms have directly resulted in a steady rise in the establishment and registration of new factories across the state. Compared to the previous eight years, factory registrations had more than doubled by 2025, creating new employment opportunities and strengthening the industrial ecosystem. The year 2025 also opened new avenues for women workers, providing them with safer and more empowering work environments.

To ensure simplified, transparent and speedy disposal of cases pending under labour laws, the Labour Department took a landmark step. On August 26, 2025, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the “Shram Nyay Setu / Labour E-Court Platform”. The portal emerged as a strong example of paperless governance and was honoured in the 19th National Digital Transformation Awards 2025 under the Paperless Governance Champion category.

With the objective of providing employment to the youth of the state, the Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission was constituted. Under this mission, not only domestic but also international employment opportunities were promoted. Five MEA-registered Recruitment Agencies (RA) were integrated with the Rozgar Sangam Portal, giving fresh momentum to overseas placements. In addition, Rozgar Kumbh 2025 was organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, where more than 16,000 youths were selected and placed, while 1,612 youths were shortlisted for overseas employment. Further, the International Mobility Conclave 2025 held in Varanasi on December 18 witnessed participation from the Government of India, international organisations, ambassadors, recruitment agencies and industry bodies. The conclave resulted in the signing of MoUs and the preparation of a roadmap for an integrated international employment facilitation mechanism.

To provide better healthcare facilities to insured workers, Aarogya Manthan 2025 was organised in Kanpur on December 11, 2025. On this occasion, the QR code-enabled ‘Microsoft Aarogya Shakti Abhiyan’ was launched, the Aarogya Sankalp Patra was released, and the AAA+ App was introduced. Through the AAA+ App, workers can now book appointments, receive home delivery of medicines and access all medical test records digitally from their homes. Additionally, initiatives were undertaken to adopt best practices from ESIC premier institutions in Chennai, Hyderabad and Faridabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Several innovative steps were taken by the Board for the welfare of construction workers. On December 23, 2025, mobile medical units were launched to provide free on-site health check-ups, with a target of benefiting 10,000 workers in the first phase. Moreover, a 360-degree live monitoring command centre was established to oversee Atal Residential Schools operating in 18 districts of the state. This facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 26, 2025. Along with this, Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) training was introduced at construction sites to ensure certification and upskilling of workers. Under the Kanya Vivah Sahayata Yojana, the Board enhanced financial assistance, providing ₹65,000 for general marriages, ₹75,000 for inter-caste marriages, and ₹85,000 in cases of mass marriages involving a minimum of 11 couples.