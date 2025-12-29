Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janata Darshan At Gorakhnath Temple, Assures Swift Redressal Of Public Grievances | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File image

Gorakhpur, December 29: Placing the welfare of the people above all else, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continued his public outreach on Monday despite the biting cold. Undeterred by the harsh weather, he held a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple, where he met with citizens and listened to their grievances.

‘Every Issue Will Be Resolved; Full Support Will Be Provided’

Interacting with warmth and empathy, the Chief Minister reassured them, saying, “Do not worry. Every problem will be resolved, and the government will extend full support to all.” He directed officials present to address each complaint with sensitivity and ensure its timely and transparent resolution.

Around 150 Grievances Heard At Janata Darshan

The Janata Darshan was held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium in the Gorakhnath Temple complex, where the Chief Minister heard the concerns of around 150 people.

CM Personally Reviews Complaints, Orders Prompt Action

Moving among the attendees seated in the auditorium, he listened to their grievances one by one and assured everyone that their issues would be resolved promptly. Handing over the applications to the concerned officials, he instructed them to ensure swift, effective, and satisfactory redressal of every case.

Strict Action Ordered Against Land Encroachment

Taking a firm stand on complaints related to land encroachment, the Chief Minister ordered strict legal action. He made it clear that no strongman or mafia forcibly occupying someone’s land would be spared.

Disputes To Be Settled Through Law And Dialogue

Those who displace the poor must face the strictest action. In cases requiring land measurement, he directed that disputes be resolved after proper surveys. For family-related disputes, he emphasized resolving matters through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Medical Aid Assured Through CM Discretionary Fund

Addressing requests for financial assistance for medical treatment, the Chief Minister assured that lack of funds would not come in the way of healthcare. He instructed officials to expedite the preparation of treatment estimates and submit them promptly.

He further assured that adequate financial assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister’s discretionary fund to ensure timely treatment.