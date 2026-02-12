 Uttar Pradesh News: ₹50,000-Rewarded Criminal Killed In Muzaffarnagar Encounter
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: ₹50,000-Rewarded Criminal Killed In Muzaffarnagar Encounter

Uttar Pradesh News: ₹50,000-Rewarded Criminal Killed In Muzaffarnagar Encounter

A ₹50,000 rewarded criminal, Amjad, was killed in a police encounter in Muzaffarnagar’s Budhana area around 3 am Thursday. Police said he opened fire during checking. Two policemen were injured, while his accomplice escaped. Amjad had around 40 cases, including murder and robbery, registered across multiple UP districts.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
article-image

Muzaffarnagar: A Rs 50,000 rewarded criminal was killed in an encounter with the police in Budhana area of Muzaffarnagar in the early hours of Thursday. Two policemen were injured in the exchange of fire, while the accused’s accomplice managed to escape.

According to Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma, a joint team of Budhana, Titavi and Shahpur police stations was conducting checks around 3 am when they spotted two bike-borne suspects. When the police signalled them to stop, the men allegedly opened fire. The police retaliated, during which the Rs 50,000 rewarded criminal Amjad, a resident of Harsoli village in Shahpur police station area, was injured. His accomplice fled from the spot.

Amjad was taken to the Budhana Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said he was an inter-state criminal with around 40 cases registered against him across Meerut, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat and Ghaziabad districts under charges including murder, robbery, theft and the Gangsters Act. He was also wanted in two robbery cases registered at Budhana police station.

Read Also
Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh - Budget 2026: Special Focus On Social Welfare By The Yogi Govt; ₹14,953 Cr...
article-image

In the encounter, Sub Inspector Sandeep of Budhana police station and constable Ashfaq sustained injuries and have been admitted to hospital. A bullet also hit the bulletproof jacket of SP Rural Aditya Bansal and his vehicle during the firing, police said.

FPJ Shorts
Commuters Stranded For Nearly An Hour As Massive Jam Hits Mumbai–Nashik Highway Near Bhiwandi
Commuters Stranded For Nearly An Hour As Massive Jam Hits Mumbai–Nashik Highway Near Bhiwandi
IND VS NAM T20 WC 2026: Ishan Kishan Fires Warning To Pakistan, Slams 20-Ball Half-Century In Delhi
IND VS NAM T20 WC 2026: Ishan Kishan Fires Warning To Pakistan, Slams 20-Ball Half-Century In Delhi
Rotary Club Of Bombay And The Joy Of Music For The Underprivileged Elders
Rotary Club Of Bombay And The Joy Of Music For The Underprivileged Elders
Fact Check: AI Video Shows PM Modi Claiming Govt To Give Free Scooters To Women; PIB Debunks Claim
Fact Check: AI Video Shows PM Modi Claiming Govt To Give Free Scooters To Women; PIB Debunks Claim

Police recovered a pistol, a carbine, some jewellery and documents from the spot. A search operation has been launched to trace the absconding accomplice.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Fact Check: AI Video Shows PM Modi Claiming Govt To Give Free Scooters To Women; PIB Debunks Claim
Fact Check: AI Video Shows PM Modi Claiming Govt To Give Free Scooters To Women; PIB Debunks Claim
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For Final Blow To Drugs, Gangsters
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For Final Blow To Drugs, Gangsters
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Arrested 4 Days After Crash, Produced In Court
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Tycoon's Son Arrested 4 Days After Crash, Produced In Court
'Stunning Visuals': Black Panther & Leopard Spotted Drinking Water Side-By-Side At Karnataka’s...
'Stunning Visuals': Black Panther & Leopard Spotted Drinking Water Side-By-Side At Karnataka’s...