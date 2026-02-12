Uttar Pradesh News: ₹50,000-Rewarded Criminal Killed In Muzaffarnagar Encounter

Muzaffarnagar: A Rs 50,000 rewarded criminal was killed in an encounter with the police in Budhana area of Muzaffarnagar in the early hours of Thursday. Two policemen were injured in the exchange of fire, while the accused’s accomplice managed to escape.

According to Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma, a joint team of Budhana, Titavi and Shahpur police stations was conducting checks around 3 am when they spotted two bike-borne suspects. When the police signalled them to stop, the men allegedly opened fire. The police retaliated, during which the Rs 50,000 rewarded criminal Amjad, a resident of Harsoli village in Shahpur police station area, was injured. His accomplice fled from the spot.

Amjad was taken to the Budhana Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said he was an inter-state criminal with around 40 cases registered against him across Meerut, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat and Ghaziabad districts under charges including murder, robbery, theft and the Gangsters Act. He was also wanted in two robbery cases registered at Budhana police station.

In the encounter, Sub Inspector Sandeep of Budhana police station and constable Ashfaq sustained injuries and have been admitted to hospital. A bullet also hit the bulletproof jacket of SP Rural Aditya Bansal and his vehicle during the firing, police said.

Police recovered a pistol, a carbine, some jewellery and documents from the spot. A search operation has been launched to trace the absconding accomplice.