Ayodhya To Get Majestic Lakshman Dwar By October

Ayodhya |

Ayodhya: The city of Shri Ram is becoming even more attractive and welcoming for devotees. A grand Lakshman Dwar is being constructed at a rapid pace on NH-330A (Ayodhya-Gonda route) to offer a majestic welcome to lakhs of devotees visiting for Ram Mandir.

This entrance gate will not only enhance the religious grandeur of Ayodhya but will also play a significant role in promoting tourism.

The grand Lakshman Dwar is being built on a 40-metre-wide road in the Deipur/Katra Bhagchandra Ahatmali area. Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited has been entrusted with the responsibility of executing the project. The total construction cost has been fixed at Rs 3,970.50 lakh.

The gateway will be adorned with pink solid stone, giving it a royal and attractive appearance. The use of pink stone will not only enhance its aesthetic appeal but will also showcase local craftsmanship and reflect inspiration from Ayodhya’s ancient architectural heritage.

According to Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Project Manager Ravindra Yadav, 35 percent of the work has been completed so far. Continuous efforts are being made to expedite the remaining work, and the entire Lakshman Dwar is expected to be ready by October.

Once completed, Lakshman Dwar will emerge as a symbol of religious and cultural significance along this route. Reminding devotees of Lakshman Ji’s unwavering devotion to his brother Shri Ram during the Ramayana era, the gateway will instill a sense of faith and enthusiasm among visitors.

This new development initiative in Ayodhya is further brightening the religious tourism map not only of Uttar Pradesh but of the entire country.

Religious development and tourism promotion hold a prominent place among the priorities of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Following the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, there has been a significant increase in the number of tourists and pilgrims visiting the city.

The construction of Lakshman Dwar is another step in this direction. It will not only attract devotees but also strengthen the local economy.

Local traders, hotels, transport services, and others associated with service sectors are expected to benefit directly. The Lakshman Dwar on NH-330A will significantly enhance the prestige and grandeur of the Ayodhya-Gonda route.