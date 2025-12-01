UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges IPS Probationers To Strengthen Citizen-Centric Policing; Stresses Action On Cybercrime, Drugs & Women’s Safety

UP Chief Minister addresses IPS probationers, emphasising sensitivity, discipline, and advanced policing strategies | X - @myogioffice

Lucknow, Dec 01: In Lucknow, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for swift and decisive action against cybercrime and illegal drug networks while addressing trainee IPS officers from the 2023 and 2024 batches. During an interaction with 23 probationary officers, the CM urged them to adopt a policing model rooted in sensitivity, communication, and a citizen-centric approach.

UP’s Size Poses Unique Policing Challenges

He highlighted that Uttar Pradesh, being one of the largest states in the country, presents unique and complex policing challenges. Trainee officers were encouraged to utilize their probation period as a critical opportunity to learn ground realities, understand administrative structures, and strengthen their individual policing models.

Training Must Build Problem-Solving Capacity

The CM stressed that district-level training must focus on developing the ability to deliver effective and satisfactory solutions to real-world problems. He stated that the police are always the first responders, and therefore the victim’s trust depends heavily on the officer’s promptness, conduct, and prioritisation of issues.

Trainees were advised to study station-level management closely, including case investigation, administrative responsibilities, duty management, and local dispute patterns.

Police Stations Are the Foundation of Enforcement

The CM noted that police stations form the foundation of law enforcement, and human intelligence continues to be one of the strongest tools available to officers. Dialogue with local communities, physical presence in the field, and building trust remain essential components of effective policing.

Coordination Between Policing Layers Essential

He also underlined the need to understand the working of police stations, circles, and police lines, stating that coordination among these three layers ensures the strength of district security systems.

Speaking about engagement with public representatives, he said such interactions must be respectful and balanced. Since public representatives embody the voice of citizens, constructive coordination helps improve law-and-order effectiveness. Officers were warned that maintaining a casual approach in such matters is inappropriate.

Focus on Women’s Safety, Cyber Threats & Drug Networks

A major portion of the briefing focused on women-related crimes, cyber threats, and illegal drug activity. The CM noted that crime patterns are evolving rapidly, requiring equally advanced and timely responses. He urged trainee officers to learn the use of digital forensics, cyber tools, and emerging technologies to counter modern crime networks.

Integrity & Discipline Key to Building Public Trust

He concluded by reminding officers that integrity, discipline, and a humane outlook form the core of policing. Their conduct, he said, will shape not only the future of law and order but also public confidence in the state’s security framework.