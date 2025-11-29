Yogi Govt Reinforces Commitment To Empowering Women With Disabilities In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow, November 29: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the empowerment of women with disabilities in Uttar Pradesh has achieved a new dimension. The combined momentum of the Central Government's 'Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan' and 'Digital India' has significantly contributed to the development of people with disabilities, especially women.

Furthermore, the Yogi government's own 'Digital Saksharta Abhiyan' (Digital Literacy Mission) and its focus on inclusive opportunities have brought about positive changes in their lives. Since 2017, CM Yogi Adityanath implemented a 4 percent increased reservation for people with disabilities in the state, which has helped create over 3 lakh job opportunities, with substantial participation from women.

Before 2017, the lived realities for persons with disabilities in Uttar Pradesh were challenging. The previous government offered only 3% horizontal reservation, based on the 1995 Act, which severely limited avenues for empowerment through government jobs.

After taking charge as CM in 2017, Yogi Adityanath implemented a 4 percent reservation in the state under the 'Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016,' dramatically increasing employment opportunities in government jobs for all persons with disabilities, particularly women. This has resulted in the creation of over 300,000 government jobs for this community—a record in itself.

In the past, integrated and inclusive education programs received little attention, leading to very low enrollment of children with disabilities in integrated special secondary schools. Now, under the guidance of CM Yogi, 1,403 'Special schools' for persons with disabilities are operating across the state, with 50% of the enrollment being girls.

These schools not only provide education but also offer training in essential digital skills like computers, mobile applications, and online learning. For instance, at a special school in Chitrakoot district, girls with disabilities are successfully pursuing IT courses through e-learning platforms, a feat that was previously unimaginable.

Attention to building accessibility was also minimal. Despite the Central Government launching the 'Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan' in December 2015, the process of making government buildings disabled-friendly remained stalled.

Most government and administrative buildings lacked basic facilities such as ramps, Braille signage, or elevators, creating daily hardships for people with disabilities.

The Yogi government has significantly accelerated progress in this area; currently, 271 of the state's 278 government buildings are now disabled-friendly, equipped with ramps, wheelchair access, and voice-assisted systems.

On the digital front, the state's Information Technology Department has redesigned 44 websites to meet WCAG-2.1 standards, allowing visually impaired women to easily access government schemes using screen readers. Furthermore, the 'Divyang Pension Portal' is now voice command-supported, enabling rural women with disabilities to access their pensions effortlessly.

These systematic efforts by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are empowering people with disabilities in the state, especially women, to become financially independent. For example, over 200 women are currently learning e-commerce and freelancing at a digital training centre in Lucknow.

The government has set an ambitious target to make all Women with Disabilities 'Digitally Literate' by 2026. From Purvanchal to Western Uttar Pradesh, this journey is laying a solid foundation for a truly inclusive society.