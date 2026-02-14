UP's New Mantra: Triple T – Technology, Trust, & Transformation, Says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Taking part in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor's Address in the Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The journey of the last nine years is a journey from crime and disorder to discipline. It is a journey from curfew to rule of law. It is a journey from rioting to festival. It is a journey from problem to solution and from distrust to self-confidence”.

In his address, the Chief Minister presented a comprehensive blueprint of Uttar Pradesh's achievements, policy changes and future direction. The Chief Minister emphatically said, “Uttar Pradesh is now a state of trust and development, not fear. The journey from crime and disorder to discipline is not just administrative change, but the result of mindset and policy commitment. Political differences are part of democracy, but maintaining the dignity of constitutional institutions is the responsibility of all.”

Chief Minister also added, the Governor's Address at the beginning of the year is the official document of the government's achievements and future plans. During this time, the conduct of members of opposition parties in the House was inappropriate.

Raising questions on the Leader of Opposition, the CM said, “Perhaps that's why you were not present in the House, because the Samajwadi Party members were out of your control. This was the same conduct due to which daughters were scared and traders were winding up their business”.

Taking the opposition to task, the Chief Minister also mentioned Ghalib. He added, “Ghalib said 'Umra bhar Ghalib yahi bhool karta rha, Dhool chehre par thi, Aina saaf karta rha.” Due to this conduct of the Samajwadi Party and other major opposition parties, the entire House was hurt.

Chief Minister said that the image of the state did not deteriorate suddenly, but years of disorganized conduct and atmosphere of crime had affected it. Daughters were terrified, traders were forced to shut down their business and riots-curfews were common.

Since 2017, "zero tolerance" policy has been implemented in the state. Before 2017, there was an atmosphere of policy indifference and administrative laxity, whereas now the rule of law has been established. No communal riots have occurred in the state since 2017 and a fear-free atmosphere has been created in the state.

Referring to the Governor's Address, the Chief Minister said that through the efforts of the "double engine government", more than 6 crore people have been brought out of multidimensional poverty. This figure is according to NITI Aayog.

He clarified that coming out of poverty does not mean that the beneficiaries will be deprived of other schemes. Ration, health, housing, pension and other facilities will continue.

Under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Pucca houses are being provided to every poor person. Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, health insurance up to 5 lakh rupees is being given.

Free ration arrangement continues. Elderly, destitute and disabled persons are being given annual pension of 12,000 rupees. The objective of these schemes is to reach the benefits of development to the last person of the society.

Chief Minister also mentioned the reforms done to strengthen law and order. He informed that large-scale recruitment has been done in the police force. The number of women in the police force has increased from 10,000 to 44,000 today.

Before 2017, our training capacity was not even 3,000. Today the situation is that more than 60,200 police recruitments have been done recently, and all selected candidates are being trained in the state itself.

Chief Minister said that to deal with cyber crime, cyber police stations have been established in all 75 districts along with cyber help desks in every police station of the state. Forensic science ecosystem has been strengthened, due to which the investigation process has become more scientific and effective.

Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh has now come out of the image of "BIMARU state". For the first time, the economic survey has been presented in the House in an organized manner, which is a symbol of the journey from "thought to system and system to development".

Read Also Uttar Pradesh News: Bulandshahr Driving School Issues Certificate To Dead Man

He described it as a state moving from distrust to self-confidence, where earlier news of riots used to make headlines, now news of investment, infrastructure and social welfare are getting prominence.

Chief Minister said that the journey of almost 9 years is a journey from crime and disorder to discipline, from curfew to rule of law, from rioting to festival, from problem to solution and from distrust to self-confidence.

That is, this journey is not just a race to acquire power, for this the government had a clear policy, clean intention, strong will power and when we collectively made efforts to achieve the goals of good governance, trust was instilled in every person's mind, yes UP can also do it, results can also be given from UP and that is what is being seen in Uttar Pradesh today.

Today Uttar Pradesh is not a BIMARU state, today it has become a symbol of Triple-T. Triple T means Technology, Trust and Transformation. That is, it has emerged as a Triveni. Chief Minister said that for the first time the state's economic survey has also been presented in the House. The government has put its works forward with drumbeats.

The economic survey is also a symbol of this innovative journey from thought to system and system to development, which the people of Uttar Pradesh are experiencing. They are seeing it happening in their conduct and this is the proclamation of that new era which was the desire of every Uttar Pradesh resident for years.

The state with the largest population was needy for its identity, it was looked at with suspicious eyes, that used to happen. The youth of Uttar Pradesh faced an identity crisis. If any bottleneck of central government schemes was considered, it was Uttar Pradesh. Today Uttar Pradesh has overcome that and made its identity among the leading states determining the direction of development.

Chief Minister said that today UP is one of the top-3 economies of the country. Now no one calls UP BIMARU. Now Uttar Pradesh has become a breakthrough of India's economy. It is leading by becoming the forward engine of India's development. Overcoming the policy indifference, administrative laxity and development-hostile mindset that was there before 2017, the state has crafted a new definition of development in the last 9 years with discipline, strong leadership, clear governance vision. Today this is the result that this economic survey has come.

Through the government's welfare schemes, the works that are being done, the employment generation that has happened, the expansion of investment, the decisive steps taken to make every citizen of the state powerful, secure and self-reliant without discrimination through social security, its result is visible to us all today.

Chief Minister said that a total of 92 members participated in the discussion on the Governor's Address, including 60 from ruling side and 32 from opposition. He described it as the greatest strength of the Constitution and said that starting the year from the platform of the legislature is an important part of democratic tradition.

The opposition put forward their point, the ruling side put forward their side, but everyone participated in the discussion, this is a sign of healthy democracy. Chief Minister specially appreciated the role of party leaders and congratulated all honourable members for maintaining the dignity of the discussion.