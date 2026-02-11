Uttar Pradesh News: Bulandshahr Driving School Issues Certificate To Dead Man

Bhopal: Despite Ban, E-Rickshaws Still Plying On VIP Routes | Representative Image

Bulandshahr: A major case of alleged fraud has surfaced in Bulandshahr where a recognised driving training school issued an e rickshaw training certificate in the name of a person who had died months earlier. The incident has raised serious questions over the functioning of the driving school and the monitoring mechanism of the transport department.

According to officials, Raja Motor Driving Training School in the Syana area, which is recognised by the Deputy Transport Commissioner of the Meerut division, issued a 10 day e rickshaw training certificate in the name of Sukhveer, a resident of Shekhupur Raura. The certificate was issued on August 10, 2025 and mentioned that Sukhveer had undergone training from August 1 to August 10, 2025. The certificate, issued by Imran, also certified that the trainee was physically fit and capable of driving.

However, records show that Sukhveer had died in a road accident on March 1, 2025. His death certificate was issued by the district hospital on April 21, 2025. The revelation has sparked outrage, with questions being raised over how training was shown to have been given to a person who was no longer alive and on what basis the certificate was issued.

The role of the RTO training section in Meerut has also come under scrutiny, as the certificate carried official countersignature. Officials are examining the documents submitted for verification and approval.

After the मामला came to light, the ARTO in Bulandshahr issued a notice to the manager of the driving training school seeking an explanation. The transport department has said that strict action will be taken as per rules after the inquiry is completed