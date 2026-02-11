 Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27: ₹43,565 Crore Allocated For New Schemes, Urban Expansion, & Education
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27: ₹43,565 Crore Allocated For New Schemes, Urban Expansion, & Education

Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27: ₹43,565 Crore Allocated For New Schemes, Urban Expansion, & Education

Uttar Pradesh presented its Rs 43,565 cr Budget for 2026-27, unveiling initiatives across sectors. Key proposals include the Sardar Patel Employment & Industrial Zone, One District One Cuisine scheme, urban expansion, new housing in multiple cities, dairy & fishery projects, smart schools, girls’ residential schools, and higher education & student welfare programs.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27: ₹43,565 Crore Allocated For New Schemes, Urban Expansion, & Education | X @moronhumor

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has made provisions for a host of new initiatives across sectors, with an outlay of over Rs 43,565 crore in the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 presented in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Presenting the Budget in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna detailed several proposed schemes, including the launch of the 'Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone' to promote micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), for which Rs 575 crore has been earmarked.

A new 'One District One Cuisine' (ODOC) scheme has been proposed with a provision of Rs 75 crore, while Rs 7.50 crore has been allocated for the modernisation of the blanket production centre at Khajni in Gorakhpur.

Read Also
Income Tax Law Overhaul From April 2026, Multiple Form Numbers Changed Across Salary, TDS, Audit,...
article-image

Under the Chief Minister Urban Expansion and New City Promotion Scheme, Rs 3,500 crore has been proposed. New housing schemes will be launched in Meerut after 35 years, in Agra after 33 years, in Lucknow after 22 years, and for the first time in Bulandshahr, he said in his over an hour-long budget speech.

FPJ Shorts
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series To Launch On February 25: All You Need To Know
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series To Launch On February 25: All You Need To Know
Pune Court Rejects Bail Of Sheetal Tejwani In ₹1,800 Crore Mundhwa Land Scam
Pune Court Rejects Bail Of Sheetal Tejwani In ₹1,800 Crore Mundhwa Land Scam
AI Impact Summit 2026: US, India Should Forge AI Tech Compact, New Report Suggests
AI Impact Summit 2026: US, India Should Forge AI Tech Compact, New Report Suggests
'No Foul Play In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, But Investigation Needed': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
'No Foul Play In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, But Investigation Needed': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Khanna said Rs 23 crore has been proposed for setting up a new dairy plant in Mathura. A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for a new scheme to establish a state-of-the-art fish wholesale market, an integrated aqua park and a fish processing centre.

In the cooperative sector, Rs 25 crore has been proposed for construction of new warehouses under the world's largest foodgrain storage scheme, he said.

The budget also proposes Rs 580 crore for a new scheme to establish residential girls' schools in development blocks where Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas are not operational. A provision of around Rs 358 crore has been made to extend cashless medical facilities to teachers, non-teaching staff and contractual or honorarium-based employees of council schools.

Read Also
Akasa Air Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer Resigns, Second High-Level Exit In Four...
article-image

Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Rs 300 crore has been proposed from the state fund to develop all primary schools into smart schools. Additionally, Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for the maintenance of aided non-government schools found substandard in security audits.

The minister said Rs 89 crore has been proposed for providing cashless medical facilities to teachers working in aided secondary schools.

Among higher education initiatives, Rs 21 crore each has been allocated for the establishment of Swami Shukdevanand University in Shahjahanpur and Kashi Naresh University in Bhadohi.

A provision of Rs 14.50 crore has also been made for implementing a student mental health and welfare policy in higher educational institutions across the state, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SJVN Standalone Q3 Profit Rises 81% YoY To ₹252 Crore; Revenue Up 35% To ₹846 Crore
SJVN Standalone Q3 Profit Rises 81% YoY To ₹252 Crore; Revenue Up 35% To ₹846 Crore
Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27: ₹43,565 Crore Allocated For New Schemes, Urban Expansion, &...
Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27: ₹43,565 Crore Allocated For New Schemes, Urban Expansion, &...
Income Tax Law Overhaul From April 2026, Multiple Form Numbers Changed Across Salary, TDS, Audit,...
Income Tax Law Overhaul From April 2026, Multiple Form Numbers Changed Across Salary, TDS, Audit,...
Home Loan EMI Calculator Helps Plan Affordable Repayments
Home Loan EMI Calculator Helps Plan Affordable Repayments
Pace Digitek Bags ₹1,775 Crore 250 MW Solar Project From KREDL
Pace Digitek Bags ₹1,775 Crore 250 MW Solar Project From KREDL