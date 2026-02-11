Akasa Air Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer Resigns, Second High-Level Exit In Four Months

File Image |

Akasa Air's Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer has resigned, marking the second high-level exit at the over three-year-old airline in four months. In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said that after a remarkable five- year journey, Iyer has decided to move on to begin the next chapter of his life.

He will partner closely with the leadership team to ensure a smooth and structured transition through April 30, 2026, it added. Iyer is the second Co-founder after Neelu Khatri to leave the airline, which started flying from August 7, 2022. Khatri stepped down in October 2025.

Iyer is also part of the airline's Executive Committee. Now, Akasa Air has four Co-founders -- Aditya Ghosh, Anand Srinivasan, Belson Coutinho and Bhavin Joshi. Vinay Dube is the Founder and CEO of the airline. Currently, the airline has 33 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

According to a report in The Business Standard, in October 2025, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a formal notice to Akasa Air following a comprehensive surveillance review that uncovered "Level II" safety violations. These findings, based on data from April to September, highlighted persistent systemic deficiencies and repetitive procedural lapses across flight safety and cabin operations. While the regulator noted these issues did not pose an immediate danger, they indicated deep-seated weaknesses in the airline's safety oversight and discipline.

The audit revealed significant failures in how the airline handles sensitive safety data and flight records. Specifically, Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) checks were being closed without any analyst comments or evidence of corrective action, weakening the internal monitoring of human error. Furthermore, the DGCA found that "Load and Trim" sheets, which are essential for verifying an aircraft's weight and balance for safe takeoff, were frequently left unsigned by authorised personnel. There were also concerns regarding the Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) programme. where safety feedback was being finalised without necessary technical reviews.

The regulator identified alarming trends in pre-flight routines and crew readiness. In several instances, pre-departure briefings failed to address potential threats like weather or runway conditions, and some cabin crew briefings were skipped entirely. Most notably, the DGCA found that mandatory safety checklists were sometimes being filled out after the aircraft had already begun its takeoff roll, negating their purpose as a preventative safety tool. Additionally, the airline’s Safety Management System manual was found to be inconsistent with individual departmental manuals, creating a risk of confused or uneven rule implementation.

A major concern highlighted by the regulator was the incomplete mandatory fatigue management training for staff. This training is vital for helping crew members recognise signs of exhaustion that could impair decision-making during long or irregular shifts. The DGCA also noted that internal audit findings were consistently not being addressed on time, allowing known procedural issues to remain unresolved for extended periods.

In response to these findings, Akasa Air has been ordered to conduct a Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and develop a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) with clear timelines for resolution. A spokesperson for Akasa Air characterised the audit as a routine part of industry oversight and stated that the airline has submitted comprehensive responses to the regulator. The airline maintained that safety remains its paramount priority and that it is committed to upholding the highest operational standards in line with Indian regulatory requirements.