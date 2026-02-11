UP Budget Focuses On Jobs & Youth Support, Large Hiring And Skill Push Highlighted

UP Budget 2026-27 focuses on jobs, youth programmes and recruitment expansion. |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has placed strong focus on creating jobs and supporting young people in the 2026–27 state Budget. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the government is working on large recruitment drives and skill training programmes across departments.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, about 9.25 lakh youths have been trained in the last five years. Out of these, around 4.22 lakh youths have already got jobs in reputed companies. The government said skill training is being expanded to improve job readiness among young people.

Education Support And Youth Programmes

The Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana is currently providing free coaching to more than 23,000 students at 163 centres across the state. The Chief Minister Fellowship Programme is also running in 108 aspirational blocks to involve youth in governance and policy work.

Under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, nearly 49.86 lakh tablets and smartphones have been given free to students. The government also distributed sports kits to 90,000 Mangal Dals to encourage sports participation among youth.

Police Hiring And Government Jobs

The government highlighted large recruitment in the police department. Since 2017, over 2.19 lakh police personnel have been recruited, including more than 35,000 women. Around 1.58 lakh personnel have also received promotions.

Training is currently going on for more than 60,000 newly selected constables. Recruitment is also underway for over 83,000 non-gazetted posts.

Read Also UP Budget Session To Begin February 9, Governor Anandiben Patel To Address Legislature

Under Mission Rozgar, nearly 8,966 candidates have been appointed in government secondary schools. Since 2017, more than 34,000 teachers have been selected in aided secondary schools.

Push For Self-Employment And Rural Jobs

The Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan plans to create one lakh micro-enterprises every year by giving interest-free and collateral-free loans to young entrepreneurs.

Under MGNREGA, the state generated 20.19 crore person-days of work against a target of 20 crore for FY26. Around 47.11 lakh families have benefited so far this financial year.