 UP Budget Focuses On Jobs & Youth Support, Large Hiring And Skill Push Highlighted
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUP Budget Focuses On Jobs & Youth Support, Large Hiring And Skill Push Highlighted

UP Budget Focuses On Jobs & Youth Support, Large Hiring And Skill Push Highlighted

UP Budget 2026-27 focuses on jobs, youth programmes and recruitment expansion. The government highlighted skill training, police hiring, education appointments and self-employment loans. MGNREGA job generation also exceeded targets, benefiting lakhs of families across the state while pushing youth participation in governance and entrepreneurship.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
UP Budget 2026-27 focuses on jobs, youth programmes and recruitment expansion. |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has placed strong focus on creating jobs and supporting young people in the 2026–27 state Budget. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the government is working on large recruitment drives and skill training programmes across departments.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, about 9.25 lakh youths have been trained in the last five years. Out of these, around 4.22 lakh youths have already got jobs in reputed companies. The government said skill training is being expanded to improve job readiness among young people.

Read Also
₹9.13 Lakh Crore UP Budget Announced, Here's What Big Plans In Education, Jobs & Agriculture Could...
article-image

Education Support And Youth Programmes

The Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana is currently providing free coaching to more than 23,000 students at 163 centres across the state. The Chief Minister Fellowship Programme is also running in 108 aspirational blocks to involve youth in governance and policy work.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai To Get Plastic-Trapping Barriers After Shocking Survey Reveals 5 Mn Kg Waste Released Into Waters Every Year
Mumbai To Get Plastic-Trapping Barriers After Shocking Survey Reveals 5 Mn Kg Waste Released Into Waters Every Year
SA Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super Over Drama Once Again In Ahmedabad As Proteas & Afghanistan Get Tied
SA Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super Over Drama Once Again In Ahmedabad As Proteas & Afghanistan Get Tied
'We Will Run Administration As Per Balasaheb Thackeray’s Vision': CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde After Unopposed Win
'We Will Run Administration As Per Balasaheb Thackeray’s Vision': CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde After Unopposed Win
'In PARLIAMENT? Really?': Vir Das Reacts To His '2 Indias' Monologue Reference Being Used In Lok Sabha By TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee
'In PARLIAMENT? Really?': Vir Das Reacts To His '2 Indias' Monologue Reference Being Used In Lok Sabha By TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, nearly 49.86 lakh tablets and smartphones have been given free to students. The government also distributed sports kits to 90,000 Mangal Dals to encourage sports participation among youth.

Police Hiring And Government Jobs

The government highlighted large recruitment in the police department. Since 2017, over 2.19 lakh police personnel have been recruited, including more than 35,000 women. Around 1.58 lakh personnel have also received promotions.

Training is currently going on for more than 60,000 newly selected constables. Recruitment is also underway for over 83,000 non-gazetted posts.

Read Also
UP Budget Session To Begin February 9, Governor Anandiben Patel To Address Legislature
article-image

Under Mission Rozgar, nearly 8,966 candidates have been appointed in government secondary schools. Since 2017, more than 34,000 teachers have been selected in aided secondary schools.

Push For Self-Employment And Rural Jobs

The Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan plans to create one lakh micro-enterprises every year by giving interest-free and collateral-free loans to young entrepreneurs.

Under MGNREGA, the state generated 20.19 crore person-days of work against a target of 20 crore for FY26. Around 47.11 lakh families have benefited so far this financial year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Budget Focuses On Jobs & Youth Support, Large Hiring And Skill Push Highlighted
UP Budget Focuses On Jobs & Youth Support, Large Hiring And Skill Push Highlighted
Akasa Air Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer Resigns, Second High-Level Exit In Four...
Akasa Air Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer Resigns, Second High-Level Exit In Four...
Ashok Leyland Q3 Net Profit Rises 5% YoY To ₹862 Crore, Revenue Soars 24% To ₹14,830 Crore
Ashok Leyland Q3 Net Profit Rises 5% YoY To ₹862 Crore, Revenue Soars 24% To ₹14,830 Crore
BHEL Share Price Plunges 6% To ₹259 On NSE After Government Announces 5% Stake Sale Via OFS At...
BHEL Share Price Plunges 6% To ₹259 On NSE After Government Announces 5% Stake Sale Via OFS At...
United Breweries Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹81 Cr, Revenue Declines 11% In December Quarter
United Breweries Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹81 Cr, Revenue Declines 11% In December Quarter