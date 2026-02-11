₹9.13 Lakh Crore UP Budget Announced, Here's What Big Plans In Education, Jobs & Agriculture Could Change The State’s Growth Story?

Uttar Pradesh Presents Record Budget For FY27. |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government presented a Rs 9.13 lakh crore Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the state Assembly. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the total budget outlay is Rs 9,12,696.35 crore, which is about 12.2 percent higher than the previous year.

The government said the main focus of this Budget is on education, agriculture, infrastructure and job creation to support long-term economic growth.

Focus On Fiscal Discipline And Capital Spending

The state government highlighted its focus on strong fiscal management and debt control.

Capital expenditure in this Budget is 19.5 percent, showing strong focus on building infrastructure like roads, transport, and public facilities.

As per the 16th Finance Commission recommendations, fiscal deficit will be kept at 3 percent, and this limit will continue till 2030-31.

Key Sector Allocations

The government has given major importance to social and growth sectors:

Education: 12.4 percent of total budget

Health: 6 percent of total budget

Agriculture and allied sectors: 9 percent of total budget

These sectors are seen as key drivers for economic growth and employment generation.

Big Push For Jobs And Skill Development

The government plans to run large skill training programmes in mission mode.

Existing training centres will be expanded and new centres will be opened across the state. The government will also involve the private sector under PPP model to create job training and placement centres.

Special training centres will be created for women to increase their participation in the workforce.

Agriculture Export And Farmer Income Focus

An agri-export hub will be created under the World Bank-supported UP-AGREES project. This aims to increase agricultural exports and improve farmer income.

The government also plans to support industries through simpler registration and licensing under the Jan Vishwas reform framework, making business operations easier.

Digital And Startup Push

The state will launch a Digital Entrepreneurship Scheme to support innovation, startups and technology-based businesses.

Infrastructure And Tourism Development

The state welcomed the Centre’s announcement of Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail corridors.

The Budget also supports development of major heritage sites like Sarnath and Hastinapur.

Other proposals include trauma centres in district hospitals, hostels for girl students and skill training for 10,000 tourist guides.

Centre Policy Support Welcomed

The state also welcomed the Centre’s move to reduce prices of medicines for diabetes and cancer, calling it beneficial for public healthcare.