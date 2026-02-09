UP CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Dialogue, Not Disruption, Ahead Of Budget Session | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to media persons on Monday before the start of the budget session. The CM said that the Uttar Pradesh Legislature is starting the budget session from today. This is the 10th budget of our government.

CM appealed to all members and said, "The Legislature is an important pillar of democracy. If any member has to raise any issue, then instead of disrupting the proceedings, they should hold a dialogue, because the government believes in dialogue to resolve problems".

CM also added, "In accordance with parliamentary traditions, it will start with the Governor’s address. There are two important agendas in the budget session. First, the Honourable Governor’s address and second, the general budget. The Governor’s address is a document of the government’s achievements and major action plan, which is dedicated to the public through the House. Today the Governor will deliver the address to the joint House through an address".

CM said, the general budget for 2026-27 will be presented on 11 February. After this, there will be a discussion on it. The budget session will run from 9 February to 20 February.

CM also informed, "Immediately after the Governor’s address, the Uttar Pradesh economic survey will also be presented in the House. For the first time, a state government will take this step regarding its economic achievements".

Informing about the achievements CM said, "We have rescued UP from BIMARU status and established it as a 'breakthrough' of India’s economy. The representatives and the public also have the right to know all these factors and the journey of UP’s economic progress. How much economic progress we have made, what increase has taken place in per capita income in UP, what is the situation of employment generation, how we have established UP as a revenue surplus state continuously for the last five years by managing finances even in adverse circumstances".

On all these points, the economic survey report will also be presented in the House. This report will be an important document for presenting data to members and for discussion.

Along with accepting the valuable suggestions of every member, the government is always ready to take necessary steps in the interest of the state while discussing every issue. The CM appealed to the opposition members not to disrupt the proceedings and to avoid unnecessary uproar.

CM said, over the last 9 years, new records of proceedings have been established in the Legislature. The budget session will be observed by the state and the country. It will also become a platform for Honourable Members to raise their important issues. The budget session will play a major role in further accelerating the pace of Uttar Pradesh’s development.

The CM appealed to members of all parties to take forward meaningful discussion on the issues related to the public in the Legislature.

During this, both the Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Ministers Suresh Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh and Rakesh Sachan, Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh etc. were present.