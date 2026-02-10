From Agriculture To Energy, Uttar Pradesh Tops National Rankings: Governor Anandiben Patel | ANI

Lucknow: During her address at the joint session of the Legislature, Governor Anandiben Patel presented a detailed account of Uttar Pradesh’s achievements that have established it as one of the leading and “Number One” states in the country.

The Governor highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s top-ranking performance in almost every major sector, including agriculture, farmer welfare, energy, housing, social security, industry, health, environment, and administrative reforms, with factual evidence. The address clearly conveyed that Uttar Pradesh is now leading the nation not merely in terms of population but also based on performance and results.

The Governor stated, "Uttar Pradesh today ranks first in the country in the production of food grains, sugarcane, sugar, milk, mangoes, and potatoes. Food grain production has increased from 557.46 lakh metric tonnes in 2016 to 17 to 737.40 lakh metric tonnes in 2024 to 25. This achievement not only makes the state self-reliant but also underlines its central role in ensuring national food security".

Uttar Pradesh has secured the first position in the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The state became the first in the country to provide subsidies on agricultural investments through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). By making record payments of over ₹3 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers, the government has set a strong example of farmer-friendly administration.

The Governor added, "Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. Along with this, the state is also leading in ethanol production and supply, which has not only increased the income of farmers but has also made a significant contribution to clean energy and the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural and Urban), Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in housing construction. The state also tops the list in the construction of rural toilets, which reflects the ground-level success of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Governor stated, "Uttar Pradesh ranks first in registrations under the Atal Pension Yojana. Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the state has provided 1.85 crore gas connections, securing the first position in the country. Uttar Pradesh is also leading in both the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana".

With the establishment of more than 96 lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Uttar Pradesh has become the leading state in the country. The state also ranks first in government procurement through the GeM portal, which has promoted transparency and boosted local enterprises.

The Governor also informed, under Mission Karmayogi, Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the number of users on the iGOT portal. The state also holds the top position in the effective use of the e-Prosecution system. With 20.98 lakh active taxpayers, Uttar Pradesh also ranks first in tax compliance.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in the creation of ABHA IDs. This is considered a major achievement for the state in the field of digital health infrastructure.