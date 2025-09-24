 UP’s Agri Power On Global Stage At Trade Show 2025
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 02:33 AM IST
UP International Trade Show 2025 |

Lucknow: The third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) will take place in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29 under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on Thursday. This year, a major highlight will be the agricultural pavilion, showcasing the state’s farming advancements and providing a platform for farmers, institutions, and agri-industries.

Five state agricultural universities, the Uttar Pradesh Beej Vikas Nigam, and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Varanasi, will participate in the exhibition. The Agriculture Department has been allocated 1,000 square meters for its pavilion, featuring progressive farmers, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and leading companies in seeds, fertilizers, mechanization, and crop protection.

More than 15 FPOs from districts including Bulandshahr, Prayagraj, Etah, Jhansi, Meerut, Saharanpur, and Lucknow will bring their products. The exhibition will also feature 17 farm mechanization firms, nine seed companies, eight fertilizer firms, and eight crop protection companies, all presenting modern technologies.

To ensure smooth execution, the Agriculture Department has appointed nodal officers for various sectors—seeds, fertilizers, equipment, crop protection, and startups. Special coordination with IIT Kanpur will also highlight emerging agri-technologies and innovations.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said preparations were complete and emphasized that the pavilion will reflect Uttar Pradesh’s “advanced agricultural culture and progress.”

