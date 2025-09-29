‘Mission Shakti 5.0’: 5.1 Lakh Girls Empowered With Knowledge On Women’s Rights And Welfare Scheme

Mission Shakti 5.0 |

Lucknow, September 29: Under the Mission Shakti 5.0 campaign of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department, special awareness programs on women’s rights and welfare were organized in Upper Primary Schools, Composite Schools, and KGBVs across the state. A total of 5.12 lakh students participated with great enthusiasm.

The campaign aimed to make girls, teachers, and parents aware of their rights, introduce them to legal and financial tools of empowerment, and explain the process of availing benefits from welfare schemes launched by the Central and State Governments. Along with this, the importance of self-defense, education, and financial independence was strongly emphasized.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Mission Shakti 5.0 on September 20, and the campaign is now progressing dynamically under the leadership of Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh.

Topics covered during the program

The awareness drive focused on various laws, rights, and schemes for women and girls, including:

Right to Free and Compulsory Education for girls

Protection and legal remedies under the Domestic Violence Act, 2005

Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and its consequences

Importance of gender equality and respect in all spheres of society

Role and services of Women and Child Officers

Hostels for working women, Jyoti Ujjawala Yojana, and 1090 Women Helpline

Kanya Sumangala Yojana and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign for girl empowerment

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for higher education and marriage of girls

Janani Suraksha Yojana for maternal and child health

One Stop Centres (SAKHI) for women facing violence

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana for pregnant and lactating mothers

Mudra Yojana for women entrepreneurs

Scholarships and Bal Seva Yojana for children

Property rights and other welfare initiatives

Teachers and experts engaged with students, answered their queries, and inspired them to confidently utilize their rights and resources.

“This awareness program provided students with clear information about the resources available for building a safe and bright future. Teachers and the local community were encouraged to play an active role in implementing these schemes at the grassroots and ensuring they reach the needy.

"This initiative transforms educational institutions into not just centers of learning but also hubs of empowerment, social awareness, and change. When girls are empowered, the foundation of society and the nation becomes stronger.”

— Monika Rani, Director General, School Education, Uttar Pradesh