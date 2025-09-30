UP To Begin Coarse Grain Procurement On October 1 Under Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Lucknow: Under Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26, the purchase of 'Shree Anna' (coarse grains) will begin on October 1 and continue till December 31. For the purchase of maize, millet, and sorghum included in 'coarse grains', registration and renewal of farmers are ongoing. According to the Food and Civil Supplies department, farmers must register, or renew their details on fcs.up.gov.in or the UP KISAN MITRA app, to avail the facility.

Purchases will be made only from registered farmers. The government has set the Minimum Support Price (MSP) at Rs 3749 per quintal for sorghum (Maldandi), Rs 3699 for sorghum (Hybrid), Rs 2775 for millet, and Rs 2400 for maize. The Yogi Government has directed that farmers must receive payment within 48 hours.

The state government has also activated toll-free number 18001800150 for farmers to get any assistance. They may also contact the district food marketing officer, regional marketing officer, or marketing inspector. Payments will be credited directly to farmers’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The Yogi Government has ordered that payments must be completed within 48 hours. To prevent middlemen and maintain transparency, procurement of coarse grains at purchase centres will continue through e-POP (electronic point of purchase) devices, with biometric verification of farmers as before.

Maize purchase will take place in 25 districts: Badaun, Bulandshahr, Hardoi, Unnao, Mainpuri, Agra, Firozabad, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar-Dehat, Kannauj, Auraiya, Etawah, Bahraich, Gonda, Ballia, Jaunpur, Farrukhabad, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Deoria, and Lalitpur.

Millet purchase will take place in 33 districts, including: Badaun, Bulandshahr, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Kasganj, Hathras, Etah, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Kanpur Nagar-Dehat, Farrukhabad, Auraiya, Kannauj, Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Ballia, Hardoi, and Unnao. Sorghum purchase will take place in Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Kanpur Nagar-Dehat, Fatehpur, Unnao, Hardoi, Mirzapur, and Jalaun.