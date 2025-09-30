 UP To Begin Coarse Grain Procurement On October 1 Under Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP To Begin Coarse Grain Procurement On October 1 Under Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26

UP To Begin Coarse Grain Procurement On October 1 Under Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26

Purchases will be made only from registered farmers. The government has set the Minimum Support Price (MSP) at Rs 3749 per quintal for sorghum (Maldandi), Rs 3699 for sorghum (Hybrid), Rs 2775 for millet, and Rs 2400 for maize. The Yogi Government has directed that farmers must receive payment within 48 hours.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
UP To Begin Coarse Grain Procurement On October 1 Under Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Lucknow: Under Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26, the purchase of 'Shree Anna' (coarse grains) will begin on October 1 and continue till December 31. For the purchase of maize, millet, and sorghum included in 'coarse grains', registration and renewal of farmers are ongoing. According to the Food and Civil Supplies department, farmers must register, or renew their details on fcs.up.gov.in or the UP KISAN MITRA app, to avail the facility.

Purchases will be made only from registered farmers. The government has set the Minimum Support Price (MSP) at Rs 3749 per quintal for sorghum (Maldandi), Rs 3699 for sorghum (Hybrid), Rs 2775 for millet, and Rs 2400 for maize. The Yogi Government has directed that farmers must receive payment within 48 hours.

The state government has also activated toll-free number 18001800150 for farmers to get any assistance. They may also contact the district food marketing officer, regional marketing officer, or marketing inspector. Payments will be credited directly to farmers’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The Yogi Government has ordered that payments must be completed within 48 hours. To prevent middlemen and maintain transparency, procurement of coarse grains at purchase centres will continue through e-POP (electronic point of purchase) devices, with biometric verification of farmers as before.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Hosts Third State-Level Workshop To Accelerate Filariasis Elimination...
article-image

Maize purchase will take place in 25 districts: Badaun, Bulandshahr, Hardoi, Unnao, Mainpuri, Agra, Firozabad, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar-Dehat, Kannauj, Auraiya, Etawah, Bahraich, Gonda, Ballia, Jaunpur, Farrukhabad, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Deoria, and Lalitpur.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime News: Robbery Attempt Foiled At TJSB Bank In Rabale MIDC; Robbers Flee Empty-Handed
Navi Mumbai Crime News: Robbery Attempt Foiled At TJSB Bank In Rabale MIDC; Robbers Flee Empty-Handed
Rajasthan News: 5-Year-Old Dies, Several Children Fall Ill After Consuming Govt-Supplied Cough Syrup
Rajasthan News: 5-Year-Old Dies, Several Children Fall Ill After Consuming Govt-Supplied Cough Syrup
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Railway Station’s Poor Condition Raises Questions On City’s Second Cleanest Ranking
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Railway Station’s Poor Condition Raises Questions On City’s Second Cleanest Ranking
Navi Mumbai International Airport Secures Aerodrome Licence Ahead Of Inauguration
Navi Mumbai International Airport Secures Aerodrome Licence Ahead Of Inauguration

Millet purchase will take place in 33 districts, including: Badaun, Bulandshahr, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Kasganj, Hathras, Etah, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Kanpur Nagar-Dehat, Farrukhabad, Auraiya, Kannauj, Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Ballia, Hardoi, and Unnao. Sorghum purchase will take place in Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Kanpur Nagar-Dehat, Fatehpur, Unnao, Hardoi, Mirzapur, and Jalaun.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya Mosque To Take Traditional Shape After Oval Dome Design Fails To Win...

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya Mosque To Take Traditional Shape After Oval Dome Design Fails To Win...

UP To Begin Coarse Grain Procurement On October 1 Under Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26

UP To Begin Coarse Grain Procurement On October 1 Under Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26

Uttar Pradesh News: Mission Shakti 5.0 Celebrates Navratri With Kanya Pujan Honouring Over 5 Lakh...

Uttar Pradesh News: Mission Shakti 5.0 Celebrates Navratri With Kanya Pujan Honouring Over 5 Lakh...

UP Police Tech Vigilance With Drones, CCTV & Control Command Centre Ensures Successful UPITS-2025

UP Police Tech Vigilance With Drones, CCTV & Control Command Centre Ensures Successful UPITS-2025

Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi's Jyoti Singh Empowers 1.5 Lakh Girls Through Self-Defence And Martial...

Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi's Jyoti Singh Empowers 1.5 Lakh Girls Through Self-Defence And Martial...